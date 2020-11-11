EndSARS: Six arraigned for vandalising Ekiti govt property

Police yesterday arraigned six people before an Ado-Ekiti Chief Magistrates’ Court for alleged conspiracy, illegal assembly and riot during the #End- SARS protests. The defendants are Adebayo Temitope (32), Ibrahim Musau (25), Eze Oluwabunmi (32), Ogunlusi Abiodun (20), Arowosegbe Esther (17) and Peter Joy (21).

The police prosecutor, Mr. Caleb Leranmo, told the court that the defendants committed the offence on October 20, about noon at Ikole-Ekiti. Leranmo said the defendants, on the same date, maliciously damaged the Ikole Local Government Secretariat building, windows and windscreen of five vehicles whose value was yet unknown and all properties of the Ekiti State government.

He added that the defendants also unlawfully assembled in a riotous manner which brought fear to the people of Ikole Local Government Area. According to him, the offence is punishable under Sections 71 and 451 of the Criminal Code, Cap. C 16, Laws of Ekiti State, 2012.

The defendants pleaded not guilty to the offences, Their counsel, Mr. Gbenga Ariyibi and Victoria Adelu, prayed the court to grant bail to the defendants in liberal terms, saying that they were implicated.

They promised that the defendants would not jump bail and would always make themselves available in court. The Chief Magistrate, Mr. Abdulhamid Lawal, granted bail to the defendants in the sum of N100,000 with one surety each. He added that the sureties must have veritable home addresses. Lawal then adjourned the case till December 9.

