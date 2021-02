EndSARS: Some of the arrested protesters at Lekki Toll Plaza, Lagos

Adamawa State Governor, Ahmadu Fintiri, has reaffirmed his governments’ commitment to support BUA’s plans to set up its 3 million metric tonnes cement plants in the state. Governor Fintiri gave the reassurance during a courtesy visit to the Executive Chairman/ CEO of BUA Group, Abdul Samad Rabiu, at the organisation’s headquarters in Lagos. Rabiu, […]

The National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Prince Uche Secondus, yesterday said that the re-election of Governor Godwin Obaseki was a demonstration of the people’s goodwill in appreciation of the outstanding performance of the governor and his deputy in their first term. Also, former governor of Anambra State, Mr. Peter Obi, said […]

Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, yesterday said traditional institutions are great enablers of cohesion, peace and socioeconomic and political development in any society. The governor spoke in Ilorin while presenting staff of office to two traditional rulers in the state, the Olupako of Share, Oba Haruna Olawale Suleiman and the Olusin of Ijara-Isin, Oba […]

