EndSARS: Southern Youths plan one-million-man pro-Buhari march in 17 states

The Southern Youth Forum (SYF) said it was set to hold a simultaneous one-million-man march across17 states of Southern Nigeria to express their solidarity support for the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Besides, the Southern group has backed the commencement of the Operation Crocodile Smile VI of the Nigerian Army across the nation, saying that the exercise had no relationship with any lawful protest under any guise whatsoever.

Addressing a press conference in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, convener of the Forum, Comrade Oladimeji Odeyemi; his deputy, Dr. Fidelis Nze, and Secretary, Barrister John Atani, said the march, among other things, would pictorially showcase to Nigerians how the Buhari administration had acceded to and exceeded all demands put forward by the #EndSARS protesters.

The forum also condemned an attack on Governor Adegboyega Oyetola of Osun State by hoodlums during the #EndSARS protest in Osogbo, describing it as an act of terrorism.

Speaking more on the importance of the march, Odeyemi said the solidarity rally was to let the President know that the majority of Nigerians were still with him and also draw the protesters’ attention to what the administration was doing to address their grievances in the short, medium and the long terms.

Odeyemi said: “Every responsible citizen should be worried about the rapid degeneration of what began as a reasoned protest against police brutality and extra-judicial indulgences, but has now been hijacked by hoodlums and clannish politicians who are presenting a picture of docility on the part of the government to the demands of the genuine protesters.

“Thankfully, the Buhari administration that has a reputation as a listening and responsive government, has already disbanded the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), accused of rights abuses and also set in motion processes of acceding to other demands of the protesters.

“From all intents and purposes, it is clear that the #EndSARS protest must be prevented from completely degenerating into a free-wheeling melee leading to further loss of lives and wanton destruction. Also, political agents of destabilization must be shut out from cashing in on the situation.

“Across the 17 states of the South, we have mobilised our members and our #IstandwithBuhari is already trending on social media. The solidarity rally will take place in the 17 state capitals of the south and we urge the security agencies to provide adequate cover for us.

“For the records, this exercise commenced in 2016 and has been a tremendous success. Interestingly, the addition of cyber war exercise to this year’s edition makes it unique because it would assist to identify, track and counter negative propaganda in the social media and across the cyberspace.”

