EndSARS: Soyinka chides FG for allegedly unleashing ‘thugs’ on youths

Nobel laureate, Prof. Wole Soyinka, yesterday alleged that the #EndSARS protests, which held nationwide in 2020 were disrupted by the Federal Government, which allegedly unleashed thugs on the youths.

Recall that the demands of #EndSARS protesters included the scrapping of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad of the Nigerian police notorious for extortion and extra-judicial killings, justice for SARS victims, and compensation for families of police brutality, among others.

However, Nigerians witnessed statesponsored thugs attack protesters during the historic #EndSARS protests championed by young Nigerians last year.

Following this, the protest ended on a sad note as Nigerian soldiers opened live rounds on protesters at the Lekki Toll Gate, Lagos, on October 20, 2020 Speaking via an interview with the United Kingdom’s Guardian over the weekend, Soyinka said he was delighted that the younger generation, whom he considered as lazy and in need of salvation, “took on these brutes called the SARS. And of course, it wasn’t just the SARS.”

While describing the protest as “an expression of discontent” by the younger generation, Soyinka said the protest, however, ended on a depressing note as sponsored “thugs took over”.

He said: “To see this structured movement, I felt rejuvenated. I said: ‘At last, it’s happening’ and then what happened? The thugs took over. The villains took over. The underworld got in on the act. Prisoners were let loose. It was very depressing.”

