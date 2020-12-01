News Top Stories

#EndSARS started in N’Assembly, says Gbajabiamila

Posted on Author Philip Nyam Abuja Comment(0)

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila has said the campaign to put an end to atrocities of banned Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) began in the lower chamber.

 

Gbajabiamila disclosed this yesterday in Abuja at a legislative conference with theme: “Legislative investigative powers: Expectations, challenges and way forward” organised by Hallowmace Media in conjunction with the National Orientation Agency (NOA).

 

He said: “The #End- SARS movement started on the floor of the House where we passed a resolution calling on the Federal Government to scrap SARS.”

 

Gbajabiamila, who was represented by the House leader, Hon. Alhassan Ado- Doguwa, lamented that the legislature has been undermined in the country despite the landmark achievements it has recorded.

 

“The legislature is the number one institution in a democracy because without legislature, there will be    no democracy. I urge you the public to come close to the institution of parliament and know what we do, so that you can have first-hand experience and information.

 

“Unfortunately, the parliament is undermined here unlike in other climes where it is taken as number one component of government. But we need to strengthen the institution.”

 

Speaking on the achievements of the legislature, Ado-Doguwa noted that “the creation of the North- East Development Commission (NEDC) was made possible by the legislature through its resolution and subsequent legislation.”

 

“The establishment of the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management is also a product of the agitation from the National Assembly, precisely from the Senate,” he stated.

 

In his address at the occasion, the director general of NOA, Dr. Garba Abari, said the legislature was seriously misunderstood in Nigeria. Abari said: “In the course of our sensitization activities in various communities across Nigeria, we have discovered that there exists a serious inadequate understanding of the role of the legislators in our democratic process.

 

“This inadequate understanding is prevalent in the rural areas where our infrastructure deficit is most predominant.

 

As a result of this infrastructure deficit, rural dwellers often look up to individuals to provide basic necessities such as borehole for potable water, schools, roads etc.”

 

According to him, “The performances of members of the legislature are hardly  ever measured by the number of bills sponsored or initiated, neither are they judged by the number of motions moved.

 

The rating is usually in terms of how many schools, hospitals, and roads he has put in place.”

 

In his welcome address, the chief executive of Hallowmace Communications, Mr. Sunny Osiebe, said until the legislature wakes up from its slumber, Nigerians will never sleep.

 

“Until the National Assembly wakes up from its sleep, Nigerians will also not sleep.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Top Stories

COVID-19: Death rate drops as NCDC confirms 462 new cases

Posted on Author Reporter

…nine doctors infected in Cross River Nigeria’s COVID-19 daily death toll dropped to a record low on Friday with one person confirmed to have died of COVID-19 complications in the country. The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) confirmed the death in its update for July 31. This is the first time in July that […]
News

Maritime union vows to resist sack, salary cut in industry

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa

Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria (MWUN) has warned employers in the nation’s maritime industry not to consider retrenching or reducing the salaries of workers under the guise of the negative effect of the COVID-19 pandemic. This came as the union in commemoration of the 2020 World Seafarers Day, presented Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) to seafarers […]
Metro & Crime Top Stories

Youths protest SARS brutality, extortion, extra-judicial killings

Posted on Author Taiwo Jimoh

Some youths yesterday protested against the alleged brutality and extra-judicial killings by operatives of the Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad (FSARS) at Ikeja, Lagos. The youth said the protest would hold for three days across Lagos State. The protesters, carrying placards with various inscriptions, marched to the Lagos State Police Command Headquarters, Ikeja, through the Computer […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: