EndSARS started in National Assembly, says Gbajabiamila

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila has said the campaign to put an end to atrocities of the banned Special Anti-robbery Squad (SARS) began in the lower chamber.

Gbajabiamila disclosed this Monday in Abuja at a Legislative conference with theme ” Legislative investigative powers: Expectations, challenges and way forward” organised by Hallowmace Media in conjunction with the National Orientation Agency (NOA).

He said: “The EndSARS movement started on the floor of the House where we passed a resolution calling on the Federal Government to scrap SARS.”

Gbajabiamila, who was represented by the House Leader, Hon. Alhassan Ado-Doguwa, lamented that the legislature has been undermined in the country despite the landmark achievements it has recorded.

“The legislature is the number one institution in a democracy because without legislature there will be no democracy. I urge you the public to come close to the institution of parliament and know what we do, so that you can have firsthand experience and information.

“Unfortunately, the parliament is undermined here unlike in other climes where it is taken as number one component of government. But we need to strengthen the institution,” he added.

Like this: Like Loading...