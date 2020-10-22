Business

#EndSARS: Stock market down by N113bn

Posted on Author Stories, Chris Ugwu Comment(0)

Transactions on the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange yesterday closed negative as market sentiment following fear of insecurity occasioned by escalating #EndSARS protests across the nation.

 

The protest on Tuesday evening took a different dimension as there were reports of massive shooting by security agents at peaceful protesters at the Lekki Toll Gate, Lagos. However, the Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu had ordered an immediate investigation into the shooting that happened on at Lekki Toll Plaza.

 

Sanwo-Olu, while reacting in a statement issued by Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotoso; said there had been reports of shooting at the Lekki Toll Plaza; following the 24-hour curfew imposed on Lagos State to stop criminals who hid under the #EndSARS protests to unleash mayhem on innocent citizens. The stock market declined by N113 billion as bears maintained their grip on the local bourse.

 

The local bourse recorded only four gainers against 34 losers led by Royal Exchange Plc among other blue chip firms that were downswing.

 

Consequently, the All-Share Index dipped 216.333 basis points or 0.75 per cent to close at 28,449.49 index points as against 28.665.82 recorded the previous day while market capitalisation of equities depreciated by N113 billion from N14,983 trillion the previous day to N14.870 trillion as market sentiment remained on the negative territory.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Business

World Bank: AfCFTA to boost Africans’ incomes by $450bn

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

Pact’ll lift 30m people out of poverty   The African Continental Free Trade Area (Af- CFTA) deal, if fully implemented, could boost incomes across the continent, by $450 billion and lift 30 million people out of extreme poverty by 2035, according to a new World Bank report. While the trade deal entered into force legally […]
Business

NSE hits N15trn in market capitalisation

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

…as investors gain N708bn, highest in five years   Thebullsyesterdaymaintained grip on market activities as stocks sustained rally for the 12th trading session to record highest gain in more than five years investors positioned to leverage undervalued stocks over decline in fixed income.   The Nigerian Stock Exchange All Share Index climbed 4.92 per cent, […]
Business

AfDB, Microsoft boost Nigeria’s 25m job creation prospect

Posted on Author Sunday Ojeme

As part of efforts to actualize the Digital Nigeria 25 million job creation, the Federal Government, African Development Bank, as well as Microsoft have launched the Digital Nigeria eLearning Platform, to provide marketable digital skills to the country’s youth. The platform offers courses in web development, content creation, and data science, among others. The platform […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: