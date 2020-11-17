News

#EndSARS: Stop harassing youths, PDP Reps tell FG 

Philip  Nyam, Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), caucus in the House of Representatives has admonished the Federal Government on the need to handle issues arising from the recent #EndSARS protest with utmost caution and show respect for the youths, who are said to be the leaders of tomorrow.
In a statement issued by its leader,  Rep. Kingsley Chinda (Rivers), the caucus noted that: “In the last few weeks the media has been inundated with news reports of actions taken by government against #EndSARS protesters and alleged supporters.”
The caucus cautioned  that government must follow all democratic principles in dealing with those arrested due to their involvement in the protests.
Chinda also said the rule of law must be observed in whatever measures government is willing to take against them.
“These actions, which include seizure of passports/travel documents, freezing of bank accounts, court orders sought and obtained by the government against citizens, de-registration of companies perceived to be supporters of #EndSARS by the Corporate Affairs Commission and arrests and prosecution of some genuine protesters, show the insidious and ridiculous length the government has gone in muzzling the rights and freedoms of citizens whose only offence is that they dared to speak truth to power and to a government that has become tone-deaf; on auto drive and of course blind to the sufferings of Nigerians.
“Though it is the constitutional responsibility of government to maintain law and order, we believe that this purposive duty imposed by the constitution must be discharged in a manner that accords respect for the rights of citizens and within the bounds of the Rule of Law.
“So far, the actions of government speak volumes of the way it continues to treat the citizens with disdain, stoking the flames of anarchy that would invariably devour the relationship between it and the citizens.
“When a government persists on the path of unreasonable and irrational actions, the tension that ensues between it and the citizens can only grow into civil resistance of citizens who consider it as an enemy and not partners in nation building.
“We do hope that the government retraces its steps and engages our youths as partners and not dissidents that must be treated with scorn and discredited for voicing their opinions on the many unfortunate happenstances in our country,” he said.

