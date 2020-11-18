EndSARS: Stop harassing youths, Reps tell FG

Members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the House of Representatives have admonished the Federal Government on the need to handle issues arising from the recent #End- SARS protests with utmost caution and show respect for the youth.

The PDP caucus cautioned that government must follow all democratic principles in dealing with those arrested due to their involvement in the protests. In a statement issued by its leader, Rep. Kingsley Chinda (Rivers), the lawmakers also said the rule of law must be observed in whatever measures government is willing to take against them.

Chinda said: “These actions, which include seizure of passports/travel documents, freezing of bank accounts, court orders sought and obtained by the government against citizens, de-registration of companies perceived to be supporters of #EndSARS by the Corporate Affairs Commission and arrests and prosecution of some genuine protesters, show the insidious and ridiculous length the government has gone in muzzling the rights and freedoms of citizens whose only offence is that they dared to speak truth to power and to a government that has become tone-deaf; on auto drive and of course blind to the sufferings of Nigerians.

“So far, the actions of government speak volume of the way it continues to treat the citizens with disdain, stoking the flames of anarchy that would invariably devour the relationship between it and the citizens.

“We do hope that the government retraces its steps and engages our youths as partners and not dissidents that must be treated with scorn and discredited for voicing their opinions on the many unfortunate happenstances in our country. “This government must free itself from fifth columnists bent on derailing our democracy.”

The lawmakers warned government against muddling up the genuine agitation of protesters with the subsequent hijacking of the protests by hoodlums who wreaked havoc, including arson and looting of public and private properties worth billions of naira.

“First, the EndSARS protest, though disruptive, was largely peaceful until hoodlums were procured to disrupt the peaceful protest.

“Second, equating the two very distinct events – the peaceful protests and the violence that erupted after the peaceful protesters were sacked from the streets by thugs hired by principal elements in the government – obscures any proper scrutiny that should be undertaken of what happened and blurs pragmatic solutions to the immediate and remote causes of the problem.

“Third, and finally, the deliberate hounding of peaceful protesters makes nonsense of the judicial panels of inquiry, as the actions of the government and clampdown on the genuine protesters, while investigation into police brutality is on-going, are not only paradoxical, but ridiculous and deceitful.

“We call on the government to show good faith to the youths and protesters by refraining from freezing of accounts, seizure of travel documents, wrongfully but intentionally tagging patriotic Nigerian youths as terrorists, etc. and to give the various judicial panels of enquiry the unhindered opportunity to conclude their investigations.”

