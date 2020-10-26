EndSARS: Stop looting and embrace peace, dialogue – NCPC begs youths

…tasks religious leaders on messages of peace, progress

The Nigeria Christian Pilgrim Commission (NCPC), has appealed to Nigerians, especially the youths, to desist from the wanton destruction of national assets, monuments and the looting of warehouses belonging to government and individuals.

What started as a peaceful protest by youths demanding an end to police brutality and later extended to a five-point demand including an end to bad governance, was hijacked by hoodlums leading to loss of lives and properties.

Speaking to newsmen on Monday in Abuja, Executive Secretary of the NCPC, Rev. Yakubu Pam, raised concerns that the resources which would have been used to develop the nation’s economy, would have to be channeled towards fixing the destroyed assets.

Pam, who begged the youths to immediately cease fire, urged them to embrace peace and dialogue adding that the Federal Government has heard their voice and was willing to attend to their demands.

In his words: “Without peace there will be no meaningful development. The wanton destruction of national assets and monuments by those who circumvented the peace protest by the organised Nigerian youths, leaves much to be desired.

“The money, which would have been used for infrastructural development, will now be used to fix those things which were destroyed by irate youths. Also saddening is the manner at which some disgruntled elements looted warehouses of both government and individuals.

“I am pleading with the organised Nigerian youths to continue to exercise their trust and accept the promise of Mr. President in addressing their five-point demands. I want to also assure the youths that their voices have been heard and that the Federal Government will do the needful.

“I therefore wish to call on the organised Nigerian youths to embrace peace and dialogue as the only panacea for enduring resolution to their demands. The time to cease fire is now. All hands must be on deck to find a lasting solution to this problems staring us at the face as a people.”

