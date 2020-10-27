EndSARS: S’West Senators visit Sanwo-Olu over destruction in Lagos

…Seek FG’s intervention in rebuilding metropolis

Muritala Ayinla

Barely 48 hours after the South West governors and ministers from the region paid a solidarity visit to the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu over the deaths and wanton destruction of properties during the #EndSARS protests in the state, senators in the region have paid him a visit to sympahise with the state government.

Speaking at Lagos House Marina, the South West caucus of the Senate, led by Senator Ajayi Borofice, said the senate was unhappy with the level of destruction in Lagos, saying that the Senate would support the state government in ensuring justice for the victims of the Lekki shootings and other victims of vandalism.

Boroface, while addressing the press, said the Senate would urge the Federal Government to assist Lagos State government financially to cushion the effect of the damages done by hoodlums to the state. He said that the repairs can not be handled by Lagos alone.

“We are a delegation of the South West caucus of the Senate to pay condolence visit on the governor of Lagos State and commiserate with him on the recent events. We are indeed not happy that this type of damage has been done to Lagos State. We pray this does not happen again. We all have a role to.play to ensure the state move forward. I want to plead with the media to put Nigeria first,” he said.

He added: “On our part as the Senate, we are working with state government to ensure those demands by the youths that requires approval by us will be done quickly. We are going to.move a motion to urge the Federal Government to come to the assistance of Lagos State because the damage done to Lagos can not be handled by the state government alone.”

Seventeen South West Senators made the trip, including Boroffice Robert Ajayi (Ondo North), Akinyelure Patrick Ayo (Ondo Central), Tofowomo Nicholas (Ondo South), Tinubu Oluremi (Lagos Central), Adeola Solomon Olamilekan (Lagos West), Amosun Ibikunle Oyelaja (Ogun Central), Odebiyi Akinremi Tolulope (Ogun West), Bashiru Surajudeen Ajibola (Osun Central), Fadahunsi Francis Adenigba (Osun East), Oriolowo Aderele Adeyemi (Osun West), Folarin Teslim Kolawole (Oyo Central), Buhari Abdulfatai (Oyo North), Balogun Kola Ademola, Adetunmbi Olubunmi (Ekiti North), Bamidele Micheal Opeyemi (Ekiti Central) and Olujimi Abiodun (Ekiti South)

It would be recalled that durind their visit South West governors led by Ondo State Governor, Arakinrin Rotimi Akeredolu had said the mystery behind Lagos arsons must be unravelled.

They also described as selective application of jungle justice, saying that the development in the South West, particularly Lagos raises suspicion as regards the real motive of the arsonists and vandals.

They insisted that full investigation be conducted to ascertain the real veracity of the news items liberally circulated by some local media.

Like this: Like Loading...