EndSARS: Tears, blood, sorrow in Edo

Residents of Benin, the Edo State capital have in the past two weeks come face to face with violent attacks following the activities of #EndSARS protesters, which was later hijacked by hoodlums. Several properties were destroyed in the melee, with over 10 persons dead, police stations burnt and guns and ammunition carted away. CAJETAN MMUTA reports

The name is Armageddon, an uprising, hell or revolt. The weeklong upheaval in Benin, the Edo State capital and adjoining towns as well as parts of the nation, Nigeria is a sad reminder of what may come in future. In Edo State, it was initially called a child’s play when youths in their large numbers began toeing the path of their counterparts in few states such as Lagos, Rivers and others.

The EndSARS protest was treated with a pinch of salt by those who should know better. And so, it continued till a segment of the youngsters, joined by students and members of the Coalition of Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) two weeks ago, took the Heart Beat state by storm to register their grievances to the state Government House, House of Assembly and Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) against the blindnesses of many, who till date believe that the police is indeed your friend.

Sadly, the EndSARS protest had commenced with a peaceful march along major roads and streets of Benin, where the youths like their counterparts in other states, have begged relevant authorities for drastic action against years of Police brutality, pillages, assaults, rights abuses and violations meted on fellow citizens. Tales of gory narrations by victims, deprived families and wards abound in a system that parades itself with a democratic government and governance experiments from 1999 till date.

However, on Tuesday last week, during a repeat of the peaceful protest, an anti-group emerged from popular Ogbe quarters and were joined by some already miffed motor touts, some of who had earlier protested against illegal levies by NURTW and RTEAN members to attack the EndSARS protesters.

The end could better be witnessed than imagined when both sides clashed. It was free for all and dangerous weapons including guns, matchets, stones and cudgels were deployed in the process. By the time the dust died down, one person was killed and several others sustained gunshot injuries.

The protesters in their thousands took their protest to Osadebay Avenue Government House in Benin City, where government calmed all frayed nerves and assured them of measures to address the agitations and to even assist bury and foot bills for the dead and equally compensate the bereaved family as well as hospital bills of those injured during the fracas. However, the perceived excesses took a dangerous dimension the moment violence set in, a way for hoodlums to hijack the peaceful exercise.

Sadly, notoriety became the order of the day. Criminal elements were on the prowl with different groups tilting dangerously towards targeted areas in uncontrollable poise. On Monday, the capital City was aflame as two Correctional Centres; one referred to as White House located on Sapele road and the other Oko Medium Security along Airport road were brazenly attacked by a milling crowd of the hoodlums, who disguised as EndSARS Protesters. They had overwhelmed the guards on duty and shot into the area.

Not done, they set free an estimated 1, 993 inmates, including condemned, hardened and awaiting trial inmates. Business centres, operators and residents were not spared from the hell and the hoodlums unleashed terror on them, looting and shooting everyone and things on sight. Also, two Divisional Police Stations located at usual crowd pulling Oba Market and another at Ugbekun, both in Oredo and Ikpoba Okha Local Government Areas were not spared an inch. Suspects in the two stations were also set loose as police abandoned duty posts and fled for dear lives. They also looted the stations of arms and ammunition and set them on fire.

Several siezed vehicles and the ones belonging to the officers, including motorcycles were burnt to ashes. Properties were vandalized. The hoodlums were said to be armed to the teeth with AK47, several cut-to-size guns, and other dangerous weapons during the attacks.

At the last count, between 6:30am and 10am when the hoodlums set bonfires and blockades along major roads and streets of the ancient capital town of Benin, war was the name. People scampered for safety.

However, nine inmates of the Oko Medium Security Correctional Center were not lucky as they were killed while trying to escape. Others sustained gunshot wounds while trying to escape. Residents fled for safety as guns boomed endlessly.

Worse still, it was alleged that distress calls by the awe stricken personnel of the Oko Correctional centre on sister security agencies were ignored during the attacks. Indications were rife that inmates who had earlier been let off the hook may have led the deadly operations at the two separate centres while they were also allowed free use of hand. The correctional facility at Oko Community has the capacity to accommodate over 1,300 inmates.

It was alleged that the complex is over stretched with inmates. Sources within the two centres disclosed that,“They (hoodlums) came in their thousands and their mission was to free inmates. They have been communicating with the inmates because even before they broke into the facility, the inmates were already rioting inside the place.” According to one of the sources: “No fewer than 1,500 inmates were in the correctional facility, out of which were at least, 120 condemned criminals.

Shockingly, some of rhe suspected hoodlums, who raided the popular Oba Market police station, carted away armoury and some uniforms of top ranks and caps abandoned by the policemen as they fled the troubled stations.

The hoodlums were said to have worn them to escape even while being hailed as they fled the scene. Moreso, the violence showed its ugly effect at the popular Santana Market on Sapele road in Benin, where the hoodlums clashed with policemen on duty, which led to the death of two persons on Tuesday while four others were reportedly gunned down by soldiers in Auchi, Etsako West council area of the state.

It was learnt that the protest in Auchi turned violent when youths in the area embarked on extortion of passersby and motorists plying the busy Benin- Auchi-Okene-Abuja road, where an argument led to beating a military personnel to a pulp after which soldiers stormed the scene in reprisal attack that led to the killings.

The Ekenwan, Akpkpava, Kings Square, Ikpoba Hill, Ugbowo, Five Junctions, Uselu, Texile Mill, Adolor College, Aduwawa, New Benin, Upper Sakponba and Upper Mission, Sapele and MM Way roads were all theatres of war as the thugs showed force and strength to anyone who dared confront or ignore them.

Tireless as the weeklong protests lasted, they cooked and ate among themselves which raised curiosity and concerns about the possibility of their sponsorship, even as there were visible absence of leadership among them.

However, the Public Relations Officer of the State Correctional Centre, Mr. Suleiman Aminu and his counterpart in the Edo State Police Command, SP Chidi Nwabuzor, could not be reached for comment over the incidents. Meanwhile, a staff of the Oko Medium Security Centre, Mr. Benjamin Aduya, who sustained machete cut injuries during the attack is now receiving treatment at a private clinic in the state.

At the moment, the ancient capital town of Benin City is a ghost of itself following a subsisting 24 hour curfew slammed by the state government, aimed at quelling the skirmishes and disturbances.

Soldiers and anti-riot policemen have been drafted to strategic locations and flashpoints to forestall activities of the hoodlums. Governor Godwin Obaseki had in addition held an enlarged meeting with various youths groups with a view dousing tension.

All the banks, Markets, shops, schools, businesses and motor parks are shut while hunger knocks hard at all doors amid hellish atmosphers as well as tripple rise in the prices of available food items.

The state government had on Tuesday set a 12-man Judicial Panel of Inquiry into circumstances surrounding the #EndSARS protests in the state. Secretary to the State Government, Osarodion Ogie, Esq., in a statement, dis-closed that the Panel has been given 90 days to complete the assignment.

The Panel was set up, “in response to the yearnings of Nigerian youths, as articulated in the demands of the #Endsars protesters.” The panel is chaired by Hon. Justice Ada Ehigiamusoe, while Mrs. Joyce Ugbodaga is the Secretary to the Committee. Among the terms of references include, “To receive complaints and petitions from the general public, particularly victims or relatives of victims of police brutality and extrajudicial killings, and to recommend measures, including compensation and restitution, investigation and prosecution, as the circumstances warrant.”

“To advise on compensation or restitution to the victims, or- where the victim has been killed- to the family of the victim, based on condition which shall be clearly laid out by the Committee and “to ensure that compensation is paid within 14 days of the decision to compensate.” The Panel will also recommend and direct the Attorney General to immediately prosecute all persons responsible for the various crimes committed; recommend measures to forestall reoccurrences in the future and make any other recommendations to government in furtherance of the mandate of this Committee.”

The statement further read: “The Panel has been given 90 days to complete this assignment. All hearings will be open to the general public. All interested persons are advised to send their complaints, petitions and suggestions to the Committee.”

It added that, “the Edo State government fully ascribes to the ideals of the #EndSARS movement, which is driven by the desire for a new Nigeria, within which no man or woman is oppressed, and within which all can realise their true potentials.” Consequently, Obaseki on Tuesday issued 48-hour ultimatum to all fleeing inmates of the Edo Correctional Centres to return back or face the wrath of the law.

Besides, only six of those on the run had made a U-turn while 163 had been rearrested and 1, 818 are still on the run. Meanwhile, 10 officers with life threatening injuries have been hospitalised in the state. Obaseki urged the inmates to voluntarily return to their bases where they are serving various jail terms or be ready to face appropriate sanctions. The Comptroller of Correction, Edo State Command, Babayo Maisanda, revealed that 1818 escaped inmates were still at large, while 163 have either been recaptured or secured and six have returned.

But Obaseki read the riot act during an assessment of the affected NCoS centres and the police stations burnt in Benin by the hoodlums. He was accompanied during the tour by the Deputy Governor, Comrade Philip Shaibu, SSG Osarodion Ogie Esq; a Deputy Inspector-General of Police, Mr. Celestine Okoye; the state Commissioner of Police, Johnson Kokumo, representatives of the Nigerian Army, Nigerian Air Force, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps and the Federal Road Safety Corps and others. The governor lamented the extent of destruction at the centres, describing it as massive.

He said the action by the hoodlums was against the spirit of the genuine EndSARS protesters, who went about their protests in a peaceful manner. He said the government would not sit down and watch hoodlums operate in such a manner, adding that the attacks on the security facilities were orchestrated by criminally minded people.

Obaseki also warned the escapees to willingly turn themselves at the Edo State Command of the Nigeria Police Force in Benin City for them to be returned to the correctional centres. “You will agree with me that this is not in the spirit of the EndSARS protest.

This is sheer criminality while the real protesters were focusing on the reform of our policing system and not to destroy government property, destroy prisons, and release inmates,”he said.

