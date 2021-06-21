Metro & Crime

#EndSars: Teenage detainee may get bail for her baby’s sake

Posted on Author Babatope Okeowo Akure Comment(0)

Ondo State government has agreed to the release of an 18-year-old girl, Kemisola Ogunniyi, being detained for her alleged role during the #End- SARS protest that rocked different parts of the country last October.

 

The state Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr. Charles Titiloye, who disclosed this in a statement yesterday, however, said the trial of the suspect and others arrested in connection with #EndSARS protests would go on despite the release on bail. Kemisola was delivered of a baby boy in the correctional facility in Ondo West Local Government Area of the state last week.

 

This prompted her lawyer, Mr. Tope Temokun, to seek the unconditional release of the suspect who had been in detention for about eight months.

 

But Titiloye said Kemisola was arrested along with three other suspects by the police during the curfew imposed on the state to curb the riots that took place in the wake of the #EndSARS protest in October 2020 on the premises of a property set ablaze during the protest.

 

He said: “After investigations by the Nigeria Police, legal advice was duly issued that a prima facie case was established against her and charges were subsequently filed by the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) against Kemisola Ogunniyi and three other defendants at the Ondo State High Court, Akure. The case has since come up twice before the High Court, Akure.

 

However, the hearing of the case was stalled due to the industrial action by the Judiciary Staff Union Nigeria (JUSUN) which was called off about seven days ago.

 

“This office is aware that the offences with which Kemisola Ogunniyi was charged are offences for which bail may be granted by the court and she is entitled to a counsel of her choice who has the duty to file an application for bail before the court.

 

It is worthy of note that at the previous sittings of the court, counsel to two of the four defendants had filed applications for bail. However, no information was placed before the court then about the pregnant status of Kemisola Ogunniyi and no application for bail was brought before the court by her counsel.

 

 

“It was on the 17th of June 2020 that the office of Attorney General was served a bail application by a new counsel, Tope Temokun Esq, engaged by Kemisola Ogunniyi.

 

“Consequent upon the application for bail dated the 17th of June 2021, the Attorney General of Ondo State and Commissioner for Justice met Tope Temokun on the 18th of June, 2021 and arranged that Kemisola Ogunniyi be released on bail without any opposition from the prosecution so that she can take care of her baby from home.

 

“Kemisola Ogunniyi’s criminal trial is pending before a court of competent jurisdiction and hopefully with the intervention of Ondo State government through the office of Attorney- General and Chief Judge of Ondo State, she will be released on bail shortly.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Again, absence of defence counsel stalls trial of alleged kidnap kingpin Evans’

Posted on Author Reporter

    The absence of defence counsel on Friday stalled the trial of alleged kidnap kingpin,  Chukwudimeme Onwuamadike,  alias Evans and five co-defendants in an Ikeja High Court. Friday’s proceedings which was slated for the adoption of arguments in  the defendant’s no-case submission, was stalled due to the absence of the defence counsel for Uche […]
Metro & Crime

Unknown gunmen kill ex-corps member in Benue community

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen,

*Agatu LG Chair condemns killing Unknown gunmen in the early hours of Wednesday reportedly killed a 20-year old ex-corps member in Otukpo Local Fovernment Area of Benue State. The girl, who was identified as Mary Ali, hailed from Usha in Agatu Local Government Area of the state. According to an eye witness, who pleaded anonymity: […]
Metro & Crime

Abducted Plateau Varsity Deputy VC regains freedom

Posted on Author Reporter

  The Deputy Vice-Chancellor of Plateau State University, Bokkos, Jurji Gomos, who was abducted on Friday night, has regained his freedom after 20 hours in captivity. The Vice-Chancellor of the University, Prof Yohana Izam confirmed the development in a statement issued by the spokesperson of the institution, John Agam, saying that the release came following […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica