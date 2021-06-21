EndSars: Teenage detainee may get bail for her baby’s sake

Ondo State government has agreed to the release of an 18-year-old girl, Kemisola Ogunniyi, being detained for her alleged role during the #End- SARS protest that rocked different parts of the country last October.

The state Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr. Charles Titiloye, who disclosed this in a statement yesterday, however, said the trial of the suspect and others arrested in connection with #EndSARS protests would go on despite the release on bail. Kemisola was delivered of a baby boy in the correctional facility in Ondo West Local Government Area of the state last week.

This prompted her lawyer, Mr. Tope Temokun, to seek the unconditional release of the suspect who had been in detention for about eight months.

But Titiloye said Kemisola was arrested along with three other suspects by the police during the curfew imposed on the state to curb the riots that took place in the wake of the #EndSARS protest in October 2020 on the premises of a property set ablaze during the protest.

He said: “After investigations by the Nigeria Police, legal advice was duly issued that a prima facie case was established against her and charges were subsequently filed by the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) against Kemisola Ogunniyi and three other defendants at the Ondo State High Court, Akure. The case has since come up twice before the High Court, Akure.

However, the hearing of the case was stalled due to the industrial action by the Judiciary Staff Union Nigeria (JUSUN) which was called off about seven days ago.

“This office is aware that the offences with which Kemisola Ogunniyi was charged are offences for which bail may be granted by the court and she is entitled to a counsel of her choice who has the duty to file an application for bail before the court.

It is worthy of note that at the previous sittings of the court, counsel to two of the four defendants had filed applications for bail. However, no information was placed before the court then about the pregnant status of Kemisola Ogunniyi and no application for bail was brought before the court by her counsel.

“It was on the 17th of June 2020 that the office of Attorney General was served a bail application by a new counsel, Tope Temokun Esq, engaged by Kemisola Ogunniyi.

“Consequent upon the application for bail dated the 17th of June 2021, the Attorney General of Ondo State and Commissioner for Justice met Tope Temokun on the 18th of June, 2021 and arranged that Kemisola Ogunniyi be released on bail without any opposition from the prosecution so that she can take care of her baby from home.

“Kemisola Ogunniyi’s criminal trial is pending before a court of competent jurisdiction and hopefully with the intervention of Ondo State government through the office of Attorney- General and Chief Judge of Ondo State, she will be released on bail shortly.”

