#EndSARS: Teenage protester's baby christened

Baby of a teenager, Kemisola Ogunniyi, arrested during the #EndSARS protest in Akure, Ondo State, capital has been christened. During the christening of the baby yesterday at Vera Christian Assembly in Ayedun area of Akure, the wife of Ooni of Ife, Olori Naomi Ogunwusi, offered the baby boy a scholarship to secondary school level. Olori Ogunwusi also presented the new baby and the mother with food items, toiletries and baby items, with a promise to visit the family from time to time. Speaking at venue of the christening ceremony, which was filled to the brim despite the downpour, Ogunwusi, said she was touched by the plight of the baby, who was delivered at a correctional centre, and the mother and decided to come personally to witness the christening of the baby and give support to them.

While giving an assurance that many groups who have shown interest to support the baby and the mother would soon visit the family, she urged women not to lose hope in any situation they found themselves in. She said: “When I got the news of her release on bail, I was elated and I was moved to tears.

I was touched that she gave birth in prison custody. “This baby must be special and I want to assure the mother and the baby and the entire family that I will stay with the family. Kemisola should take me as her mother, sister and friend.” The boy’s names include Eriponmile, Oluwadamilare, Elijah, Okikianu, Oluwanifemi son of Temitope. The Ondo State High Court sitting at Olokuta Correctional Centre in Akure had on Tuesday granted bail to Kemisola after spending eight months in prison custody.

