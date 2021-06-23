Metro & Crime

#EndSARS: Teenager gets N10m bail, leaves prison with baby

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh Comment(0)

A teenage girl arrested during the #EndSARS protests and detained in prison custody, Kemisola Ogunniyi, was granted bail yesterday. The 18-year-old Kemisola was last Wednesday delivered of a baby boy at the Olokuta Correctional Centre, Akure, Ondo State. She was, however, granted bail by an Ondo State High Court, sitting in Olokuta Correctional Centre, Akure, in a sum of N10 million and a surety. Kemisola’s application for bail was stalled on Monday. She and three others were standing trial at the Ondo State High Court over their alleged role during the violent protest in Akure in October last year. Kemisola, who said that she was on her way to buy medicine for her “sick mother” when she was arrested, was charged with others for arson, conspiracy, riotous assembly, stealing and malicious damage.

The teenager was some weeks old pregnant when she was arrested. The christening of the baby is taking place today. Justice Omolara Adejumo yesterday granted the bail application based on humanitarian grounds. Counsel to the defendant, Tope Temokun, expressed delight over the release of his client from the prison as well as the bail condition. Hr said: “She (Kemisola) has been released from the prison while the bail condition would be perfected later.”

Temokun said the defendant would not pay the N10 million bail bond to the court but must have a guarantor who is worth the amount with evidence of tax clearance and must be residing within the jurisdiction of the court. On the three other defendants, Temokun said their bail application would be moved later. He said: “We can’t do everything together today

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

EFCC appeals acquittal of Justice Yunusa for bribery

Posted on Author Akeem Nafiu

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has asked the Court of Appeal, Lagos Division, to upturn the acquittal of Justice Mohammed Yunusa of bribery charges by a Lagos High Court in Ikeja. Justice Sherifat Solebo of a Special Offences Court in Ikeja had on January 25, 2021, discharged Justice Yunusa of the bribery charges […]
Metro & Crime

All systems in Nigeria has failed -Primate Ndukuba

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa,

Metro (pix: ArchBishop, Metropolitan and Primate of All Nigeria, Most Rev. Henry Ndukuba) The ArchBishop, Metropolitan and Primate of All Nigeria, Most Rev. Henry Ndukuba, has said all systems in Nigeria has failed as a result of poor policies and their implementation. Speaking during the commissioning of four completed road projects at All Saints Cathedral […]
Metro & Crime

Cultists snub judge’s amnesty offer, kill one in Akwa Ibom community

Posted on Author Tony Anichebe, Uyo

Suspected cultists terrorizing Inen Community in OrukAnam Local Government Area in Akwa Ibom State, have killed another aged person simply identified as Gilbert Adaiden shortly after the state’s Chief Judge, Justice Godwin Abraham offered amnesty to the rival cult groups in the area. Our Correspondent learnt that Gilbert 61, was killed the day Chief Judge visited […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica