EndSARS: Teenager gets N10m bail, leaves prison with baby

A teenage girl arrested during the #EndSARS protests and detained in prison custody, Kemisola Ogunniyi, was granted bail yesterday. The 18-year-old Kemisola was last Wednesday delivered of a baby boy at the Olokuta Correctional Centre, Akure, Ondo State. She was, however, granted bail by an Ondo State High Court, sitting in Olokuta Correctional Centre, Akure, in a sum of N10 million and a surety. Kemisola’s application for bail was stalled on Monday. She and three others were standing trial at the Ondo State High Court over their alleged role during the violent protest in Akure in October last year. Kemisola, who said that she was on her way to buy medicine for her “sick mother” when she was arrested, was charged with others for arson, conspiracy, riotous assembly, stealing and malicious damage.

The teenager was some weeks old pregnant when she was arrested. The christening of the baby is taking place today. Justice Omolara Adejumo yesterday granted the bail application based on humanitarian grounds. Counsel to the defendant, Tope Temokun, expressed delight over the release of his client from the prison as well as the bail condition. Hr said: “She (Kemisola) has been released from the prison while the bail condition would be perfected later.”

Temokun said the defendant would not pay the N10 million bail bond to the court but must have a guarantor who is worth the amount with evidence of tax clearance and must be residing within the jurisdiction of the court. On the three other defendants, Temokun said their bail application would be moved later. He said: “We can’t do everything together today

Like this: Like Loading...