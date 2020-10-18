News

#EndSARS: Tension mounts as hoodlums takeover Benin metropolis

Posted on Author Cajetan Mmuta, Benin Comment(0)

*Four hospitalized as SUV runs into protesters


*Peaceful protesters to dismantle blockades 


Cajetan Mmuta, Benin


Leaders of various EndSARS protesters Sunday night resolved to dismantle all road blockades in parts of Benin, the Edo State capital following violent activities of some hoodlums.


New Telegraph investigations Sunday night showed that miscreants have hijacked the peaceful exercise and were unleashing terror on motorists and pedestrians within the city center.


Several motorists were stranded in Benin and adjoining areas as the criminal elements under the guise of protesters were extorting commuters.


The hoodlums had set bonfires with tyre and wood along major roads and streets where they extorted money and other valuables from passersby and motorists.


Majority of the motorists were held hostage for hours until they coughed out what the hoodlums asked for along Second East Circular Road, Murtala Mohammed Way, Akpakpava Road, Ikpoba Hill, Ekenwan Road, Forestry, Sakponba, Mission and New Lagos and Dawson roads respectively.


As at about 9pm on Sunday, the hoodlums at the Oduwawa end of the Auchi-Benin road and the pedestrian bridge at the main gate of the University of Benin (UNIBEN) and Kings Square, Akpakpava and Sakpoba roads, had forced motorists to part with money before they were allowed to pass.

 


At the UNIBEN end of the protest, a Lexus car was reported to have rammed into the crowd and injured no fewer than four persons who are currently receiving treatment at the University of Benin Teaching Hospital (UBTH).

 

 


However, one of the leaders of the EndSARS protests, Mr. Omono Igben, said they are at a security meeting to dismantle all the blockades in the city because hoodlums had take over the peaceful protest.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

COVID-19: Diri orders taskforce to unseal churches

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe

Bayelsa State Governor, Senator Douye Diri, has directed the State Task Force on COVID-19 to unseal worship centres that were sealed up for violating the measures put in place by the state government to prevent the spread of the Corona Virus Disease (COVID- 19) in the state. This was as he warned violators to retrace […]
News

Tattoos raise can damage skin sweat glands

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

Researchers in the United States (U.S.) have found that tattooed skin does not sweat as much as non-inked areas of the body, saying this could have implications for the body’s ability to cool in people with extensive tattooing. Their findings were published in the Journal of ‘Applied Physiology’.   According to the researchers, eccrine sweat […]
News

FG summons Ghanaian envoy over demolition saga

Posted on Author Onwuka Nzeshi Abuja

T he Federal Government has summoned the Chargè d’ Affaires of the High Commission of Ghana to Nigeria, Ms Iva Denoo, over the demolition of a residential quarters at the Nigeria High Commission in Accra, Ghana.     Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, who disclosed this yesterday via his twitter handle, said the summon […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: