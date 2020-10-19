EndSARS: There’s hunger, anger in Nigeria, govs admit

The Nigerian Governors’ Forum (NGF) has admitted that the raging nationwide protests resulted from years of pent-up emotion, anger and hunger in the land. NGF chairman, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, yesterday, said that his colleague governors were concerned about the current atmosphere of discontentment, hunger and anger among citizens in the country. Fayemi, who is Governor of Ekiti State, stated that the governors were committed to joining hands with other stakeholders to find lasting solutions to the challenges.

The governor spoke yesterday at the Special thanksgiving mass held at St. Patrick’s Catholic Cathedral, Old Garage, Ado- Ekiti as part of activities to mark the second year anniversary of his administration in office.

The remarks came on the heels of a charge by the Catholic Bishop of Ekiti Diocese, the Most Rev. Felix Ajakaye, who called for an immediate suspension of the nationwide protests for the authorities to act on the demands made by the protesters. Fayemi said that he understood the frustrations of young Nigerians who had taken to the streets in the past one week, noting that he had used his younger years to participate in similar protests against bad governance, especially during the era of military dictatorship.

He said that going by the anger and mass protests across Nigeria, it had become obvious that citizens were not just seeking reforms in the Nigeria Police Force, but were demanding larger and more comprehensive social, economic and political reforms in the country.

“There is a lot of anger in the land, there is a lot of hunger in the land, pent-up emotion. There is disillusion in the land. As a young man who spent much time in the barricades protesting bad governance, I can understand what is going on now. “Myself and my colleagues are concerned and we are committed to reforms, not just about SARS, because we will be making a mistake that the general disaffection in the land is all about SARS.

Like Your Lordship (the Bishop) had said, the government should be allowed to address the problems that have cropped up,” he said. The governor, who described himself as a product of God’s mercy, sought for forgiveness from those who he might have offended in the discharge of his duties as the State’s Chief Executive. According to him, he had sworn to an oath to do what is just and fair to every citizen of Ekiti State, stressing that his actions in office were in line with this oath.

Fayemi said he would always be grateful to God for giving him the grace to serve Ekiti people again, saying he sees himself as an instrument in God’s hands and sees the governorship seat as a missionary work. “If I had gotten my second term normally, I would have ceased being governor now and I know I wouldn’t have been NGF Chairman now. God has a purpose on our lives,” the governor said.

In a sermon which dwelt largely on the current wave of protests rocking the country on alleged police brutality, Bishop Ajakaye called for an immediate end to the protests to allow the authorities to implement police reforms. The cleric also urged the Federal Government to address the grievances of Nigerians on the state of the nation, insecurity, insurgency and hardship being faced in the country. Meanwhile, Governor of Plateau State and Chairman, Northern Governors’ Forum, Mr. Simon Lalong, has denied reports attributed to him that Northern Governors want the return of the scrapped Special Anti- Robbery Squad (SARS).

Lalong, in a statement issued yesterday in Jos, said his remarks during an interview with journalists at the Presidential Villa, Abuja where he was alleged to have said that Northern Governors want the return of the disbanded SARS was a misinterpretation. He explained that there was no way the Northern Governors will call for the resurrection of an already scrapped SARS as approved by the President and announced by Inspector- General of Police.

“What I simply conveyed was the need for deeper and holistic reform of the entire policing architecture in the country where I stressed the fact that despite the condemnable atrocities by some members of the dissolved SARS, there are some among them that are good and performed their duties diligently, and as such, there should not be blanket condemnation. “This is why I cited the examples of some Northern Governors who testified that the disbanded SARS contributed significantly to the fight against insurgency, banditry, kidnapping and other violent crimes in their states,” he said.

Like this: Like Loading...