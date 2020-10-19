News Top Stories

#EndSARS: There’s hunger, anger in Nigeria, govs admit

Posted on Author Musa Pam Comment(0)

The Nigerian Governors’ Forum (NGF) has admitted that the raging nationwide protests resulted from years of pent-up emotion, anger and hunger in the land. NGF chairman, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, yesterday, said that his colleague governors were concerned about the current atmosphere of discontentment, hunger and anger among citizens in the country. Fayemi, who is Governor of Ekiti State, stated that the governors were committed to joining hands with other stakeholders to find lasting solutions to the challenges.

The governor spoke yesterday at the Special thanksgiving mass held at St. Patrick’s Catholic Cathedral, Old Garage, Ado- Ekiti as part of activities to mark the second year anniversary of his administration in office.

The remarks came on the heels of a charge by the Catholic Bishop of Ekiti Diocese, the Most Rev. Felix Ajakaye, who called for an immediate suspension of the nationwide protests for the authorities to act on the demands made by the protesters. Fayemi said that he understood the frustrations of young Nigerians who had taken to the streets in the past one week, noting that he had used his younger years to participate in similar protests against bad governance, especially during the era of military dictatorship.

He said that going by the anger and mass protests across Nigeria, it had become obvious that citizens were not just seeking reforms in the Nigeria Police Force, but were demanding larger and more comprehensive social, economic and political reforms in the country.

“There is a lot of anger in the land, there is a lot of hunger in the land, pent-up emotion. There is disillusion in the land. As a young man who spent much time in the barricades protesting bad governance, I can understand what is going on now. “Myself and my colleagues are concerned and we are committed to reforms, not just about SARS, because we will be making a mistake that the general disaffection in the land is all about SARS.

Like Your Lordship (the Bishop) had said, the government should be allowed to address the problems that have cropped up,” he said. The governor, who described himself as a product of God’s mercy, sought for forgiveness from those who he might have offended in the discharge of his duties as the State’s Chief Executive. According to him, he had sworn to an oath to do what is just and fair to every citizen of Ekiti State, stressing that his actions in office were in line with this oath.

Fayemi said he would always be grateful to God for giving him the grace to serve Ekiti people again, saying he sees himself as an instrument in God’s hands and sees the governorship seat as a missionary work. “If I had gotten my second term normally, I would have ceased being governor now and I know I wouldn’t have been NGF Chairman now. God has a purpose on our lives,” the governor said.

In a sermon which dwelt largely on the current wave of protests rocking the country on alleged police brutality, Bishop Ajakaye called for an immediate end to the protests to allow the authorities to implement police reforms. The cleric also urged the Federal Government to address the grievances of Nigerians on the state of the nation, insecurity, insurgency and hardship being faced in the country. Meanwhile, Governor of Plateau State and Chairman, Northern Governors’ Forum, Mr. Simon Lalong, has denied reports attributed to him that Northern Governors want the return of the scrapped Special Anti- Robbery Squad (SARS).

Lalong, in a statement issued yesterday in Jos, said his remarks during an interview with journalists at the Presidential Villa, Abuja where he was alleged to have said that Northern Governors want the return of the disbanded SARS was a misinterpretation. He explained that there was no way the Northern Governors will call for the resurrection of an already scrapped SARS as approved by the President and announced by Inspector- General of Police.

“What I simply conveyed was the need for deeper and holistic reform of the entire policing architecture in the country where I stressed the fact that despite the condemnable atrocities by some members of the dissolved SARS, there are some among them that are good and performed their duties diligently, and as such, there should not be blanket condemnation. “This is why I cited the examples of some Northern Governors who testified that the disbanded SARS contributed significantly to the fight against insurgency, banditry, kidnapping and other violent crimes in their states,” he said.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

WHO: $100bn needed to ensure access to COVID-19 vaccines

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

For the vaccines alone, more than $100 billion will be needed to ensure everyone globally can access the tools to fight COVID-19, the Director- General of World Health Organisation (WHO), Tedros Ghebreyesus, has disclosed. Ghebreyesus stated this during a virtual news conference in Geneva. “This sounds like lots of money and it is.   “But […]
News Top Stories

Buhari seeks powers to seize stolen funds, assets

Posted on Author Philip Nyam

Civil servant charged for N45m school feeding fraud President Muhammadu Buhari, yesterday, transmitted the Proceeds of Crime Bill, 2020 seeking for its expeditious consideration and passage. Buhari’s letter, which was dated October 6, 2020, and addressed to Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila noted that the bill had earlier been passed by the 8th National Assembly, but did […]
News Top Stories

Fuel price, electricity tariff’s increment’ll worsen hardship –PDP

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has described the fresh increase in the price of fuel to N151 per litre and electricity tariff to N66 per kwh under the All Progressives Congress (APC) and its government, as callous and cruel. PDP, in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, demand an immediate reversal of […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: