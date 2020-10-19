EndSARS: Those seeking unseat Buhari must wait till 2023 – Bello

Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State has has advised those eying President Muhammadu Buhari’s seat that they should wait till 2023 rather than applying selfish tactics through the ongoing protests to oust the President.

The Governor, at a press conference, Monday at Government House, Lokoja, urged the #EndSARS protesters to present their leaders in order to open negotiations with government.

“It goes without saying that despite different levels of dissatisfaction with the status quo in our country among the citizenry, it is unwise to think that a change of leadership other than by clear-cut democratic means will be tolerated by citizens.

“Those interested in Mr. President’s seat must wait for 2023 and when it is finally up for grabs, they must present themselves to the Nigerian electorate, duly nominated as flagbearers for any party of their choice. It is as simple as that. Ditto for any other duly elected seat or office.

“In like manner, the real leaders and spokespersons of these protests must also begin to ‘show their faces’ now to enable government at all levels know who to interface with. We cannot even appoint people into the various bodies being set up to address your demands without being afraid that opportunists who have no credibility with you will hijack it. May I therefore request that the protesters give us people to engage with, especially on the timeliest schedules for calling it a day which accommodates all reasonable demands.”

He, however, cautioned that his administration will will not tolerate any protest perceived to be hijacked by some selfish individuals and opportunists who are enemies to peace and development in the state.

According to the Governor, the genuine intention of the widely spread protests is taking into an ugly dimension, especially when there are hidden hands of the fifth columnists.

