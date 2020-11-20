News

#EndSARS: Torture victim identifies IPO, tenders contact details, picture

Posted on Author John Chikezie Comments Off on #EndSARS: Torture victim identifies IPO, tenders contact details, picture

A trader and phone dealer, Mr. Ndukwe Ekekwe, who told the Lagos State Judicial Panel of Inquiry for Restitution for Victims of SARS Related Abuses and Other Matters that he was tortured and paralysed by the disbanded Special Anti Robbery Squad, SARS, yesterday identified the Investigative Police Officer (IPO) who handled his case.

The 34-year-old trader, who was confined to a wheelchair, had earlier testified before the nine-man panel that he sustained a severe spinal cord inquiry after being thrown off a two-storey building at the Alaba International Market by SARS officers. During yesterday’s proceedings, while being crossexamined by the Police counsel,Emmanuel Eze, over his previous testimony, Ekekwe tendered the contact details and photographs of the IPO whom he simply identified as Hamza. The victim told the panel that he got the IPO’s photograph through his WhatsApp status which he snapped and reproduced with the help of his mother. When asked about the authenticity of the person in the picture, Ekekwe affirmed that Hamza was the man that took him to SARS office in Ikeja.

“This is the policeman that came to arrest me. There is nothing that will make me forget,” he said. When informed by the Police counsel that the photograph in question was not taken on the day of his arrest, he replied, “When I was handcuffed, how will I be able to snap him?” Describing the scenario during his arrest, Ekekwe said: “I requested for their (SARS) operative’s identification card but instead they brought out tear gas and gun.

“When people started asking who they were, they said they had orders from above to arrest me. They never told me my offence till today. “I have four shops and I sell phone accessories. When I see anything and I show the sample to my customers, if they are interested, I will buy it and sell to them”. “When I brought out my phone to make a call to my mother, the police quickly collected the phone from me.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

NCDC confirms 113 new COVID-19 cases, over 4,000 recoveries

Posted on Author Reporter

  Nigeria’s total recovery count received a major boost on Saturday with over 4,000 patients discharged. The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) confirmed 4,253 new recoveries across the country. In its update for October 18, 2020, the agency noted that 4,161 of the discharged COVID-19 patients were managed in communities in Lagos. This is […]
News

Why Minister of Sports’ initiative can’t be achieved now – Are

Posted on Author Adeolu Johnson ABUJA

Director of Grassroots Sports Development at the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports, Ademola Are, has said that the Minister of sports, Sunday Dare’s initiative of sports remitting money into government coffers cannot be achieved now. Minister of Sports had stated that until sports is seen as business rather than entertainment; it will not grow […]
News

P&ID Scam: FG slams fresh charges against Briton

Posted on Author Tunde Oyesina

The Federal Government yesterday slammed six separate criminal charges against a British national, Mr James Nolan, and six other companies over their alleged involvement in the $9.6billion Process and Industrial Development (P&ID) “contract scam” before the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja. P&ID, an Irish engineering company, had secured a $9.6billion award against Nigeria following […]

%d bloggers like this: