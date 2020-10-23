News

#EndSARS: Treat casualties without ability to pay, FG directs hospitals

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi and Regina Otokpa Comment(0)

Following the unrest in some parts of the country occasioned by the #EndSARS protest, the Federal Government has directed Chief Executive Officers of all Federal Tertiary Hospitals in the country to treat casualties with evocative injuries who do not have ability to pay for healthcare services.

 

Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire, who made this known in a statement made available to newsmen yesterday in Abuja, said there was need for emergency medical services in order to save the lives of the injured.

 

The statement noted that the minister, “has considered the probability of need for emergency medical services as a result of civic unrest in some parts of the country and directed that casualties arriving Federal Tertiary Hospitals with evocative injuries should not be rejected on account of inability to pay for service.

 

“All such persons are to receive treatment without delay. This administration places priority on the health and wellbeing of citizens and residents and is committed to assuring that lives are not lost needlessly.

 

“Meanwhile, all persons are reminded to still adhere under all conditions to non-pharmaceutical measures when outdoors, especially the use of facemasks and hand sanitizers, as well as social distancing, in order to preserve the gains we have made in stemming community transmission of COVID-19 in Nigeria.

 

“Federal Ministry of Health reiterates that continuation of routine service delivery is imperative, using a high index of suspicion for COVID-19, to assure staff protection from infection, considering the ease of transmission.”

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

