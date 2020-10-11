EndSARS: Tunde Bakare backs protesters, seeks decisive, lasting solution

…says SARS has become the problem it seeks to solve

Wale Elegbede

Serving Overseer of the Citadel Global Church International, formerly known as Latter Rain Church, Pastor Tunde Bakare, has described the #EndSARS protests across some states in the country as a wholesale rejection of the barrage of needless frustrations and degradations that define the Nigerian experience.

Speaking on Sunday during a special briefing to address the #EndSARS protest in his church, Bakare condemned any status quo where citizens become disposable or the right to life becomes negotiable.

Bakare, who was the 2011 presidential running mate to President Muhammadu Buhari, said he appreciates the need to find a delicate balance between curbing the spate of armed robberies as an occupation and acceding to the specific requests of protesters who have justifiably reached a saturation point.

He said: “It is with a heavy heart I have followed the #EndSARS protests, as young and older Nigerians from various walks of life, across the length and breadth of the nation and the diaspora, are united in rejecting harassment, humiliation and the coldblooded murder of their fellow citizens.

“I recognise this movement for what it is: a wholesale rejection of the barrage of needless frustrations and degradations that define the Nigerian experience. There is a threshold of decency below which no human being must fall, and I reject any status quo where citizens become disposable or the right to life becomes negotiable.

“I applaud the resilience of protesters in the face of yet more reckless cruelty, and I am increasingly confident that this generation will succeed where mine has failed.”

