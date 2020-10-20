Metro & Crime

#EndSARS: Two killed as hoodlums, police clash in Edo

Disturbing activities of hoodlums in parts of Benin, the Edo State capital on Tuesday, led to the death of two persons in the State.

 

The duo were killed following a clash between suspected hoodlums and policemen at popular Santana Market along Sapele Road in Benin City.
The suspects had engaged policemen who were on duty to maintain peace in the area.

 

Findings showed that youths in parts of Benin and adjoining areas defied the state government’s 24-hour curfew following the violence which erupted on Monday during the #EndSARS protest.

 

As at the time of filling this report the presence of youths in groups were still very much obvious in their different clusters.

 

They were seen chanting anti-government slogans along Ekenwan, Airport Road, Sapele Road and other areas.

 

At the Ring Road, the heart of Benin, the area was deserted while Government Reservation Area (GRA), Ugbor, Sapele Road locations were peaceful with few cab operators seen going about their normal businesses.

 

When contacted Police Public Relations Officer, SP Chidi Nwabuzor said that the command was yet to be briefed on the incident.

