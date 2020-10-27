EndSARS: Two Police sergeants, one civilian killed in Ondo protests

… Police nab 18 arsonists, looters

Three persons have been confirmed to have lost their lives during the #EndSARS protest which later turned violent in Ondo State after it was hijacked by hoodlums.

Among the deceased were two Police sergeants as well as one civilian who were attacked and killed by the hoodlums.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, Bolaji Salami disclosed this on Tuesday while briefing journalists on the aftermath of the protest which rocked the state and other parts of the country.

According to the police boss during the briefing at the Police headquarters in Akure, the Ondo State capital, 18 suspects linked to the attacks as those who committed arson and looting had been arrested.

It would be recalled that, during the protest, Police stations, Correctional Service facility, Courts among other public facilities and private properties were attacked.

Parading the suspects, the police boss said one of the deceased policemen was killed in Ore, headquarters of Odigbo Local Government while his colleague, who was on transit through Ondo town, headquarters of Ondo West Local Government Area of the state was burnt to death by hoodlums in the community.

He listed the suspects to include: Adekunle Isaac, Adelusi Oluwaseun, Sunday Tosin, arrested in Owo, while Bukunmi Ayodele, Ani Obinnna, Ogunniyi Kemisola and Ojo Samuel who were arrested in connection with the burning of the APC secretariat in Akure, the statecapital.

Also, Adebusoye Samuel and Sodeeq Abu were apprehended in Ore, while Oforjeke Excel, Adebayo David Dida, Olaiya Daramola, Olu Ajayi, Oguntoyinbo Ayomide and Emmanuel Godwin were said to be responsible for the arson, stealing, malicious damage and stealing of a pistol belonging to the division with eight rounds of ammunition and a magazine loaded with 30 rounds for an AK-47 assault rifle.

