News

#EndSARS: UK reopens Visa Application Centres in Nigeria

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

The United Kingdom High Commission has announced the reopening of its Visa Application Centres in Nigeria.
The centres were shut down last Thursday owing to the violence that followed the #EndSARS protest across the country.
In an update on Twitter, the commission said the centres are working hard to process all outstanding applications.
But it said all its Visa Application Centres will be closed on Thursday, being a public holiday in the country.
“Our TLS contact visa application centres are now open in Nigeria. Following the recent closures, we are working hard to process all outstanding applications,” it tweeted.
“We thank you for your continued patience and understanding. Please note Thursday, October 29, is a public holiday in Nigeria and our Visa Application Centres will be closed.”
The United States also shut its embassy in Lagos following the #EndSARS crisis.
The embassy asked all US nationals in the country to keep a low profile and avoid protest grounds.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
News

‘Edo unemployment rate falls’

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The unemployment rate in Edo State has dropped from 25.1 per cent in the 3rd quarter of 2018 to 19 per cent in the second quarter of 2020, new data released from Nigeria Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has shown. The Special Adviser to the Edo State Governor on Media and Communication Strategy, Crusoe Osagie, said […]
News

Tinubu: Papa Fasanmi was a true progressive

Posted on Author Asiwaju Bola Tinubu

Papa Ayo Fasanmi’s long sojourn on earth was for the good of all. He walked at the vanguard of all democrats, freedom fighters and believers in true federalism.   To have lived to the age of 94 was God’s gift not only to him and his family, but to this nation he loved so deeply. […]
News

FG reiterates commitment to digital identity project

Posted on Author Caleb Onwe

As Nigerian joins the rest of the world in commemoration of the International Identity Day 2020, the Federal Government has reiterated commitment to its digital identity project. Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr. Isa Pantami, said the present administration recognised the critical role that digital identity played and was still playing in the development […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: