#ENDSARS: Use this feat to leave a legacy, Pascal Atuma tells Nigerian youth

Canadian-Nigerian actor, screenwriter, film producer and director, Pascal Atuma, has encouraged Nigerian youths who are presently at the front line of the ongoing #ENDSARS protest not to relent in their struggle, describing it as timely.
In a video message released Monday from his base in the North American country, Atuma, who also is the CEO/Chairman TABIC Record Label, commended Nigerians for speaking with one voice about the excesses of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad of the Nigerian Police.
He described the moves as positive steps Nigeria needed to change some of the challenges slowing down the progress and development of the country.
Atuma also commended President Muhammadu Buhari for acceding to the call for disbandment of the special unit, while calling on him to use this opportunity to write his name in good by leaving a legacy that many generations will be proud of.
In his words: “Use this feat as a starting point for leaving a legacy do that many years down the road, people will say he was the one who ended SARS; he was the one who ended lack of electricity; that he was the one who built roads, airports; the one who started paying teachers well; he was the one who started listening to the masses, and stamping out electoral malpractices.”
Atuma also thanked all the celebrities who spoke out against the SARS wanton behaviours, especially those of them who physically took to the streets to protest against the actions of the police unit, adding that he would have joined the protest if he had been in the country.

