EndSARS: Use your vote as means to correct bad governance –Ambassador

A former Nigerian Ambassador to Singapore, Ambassdor Nonye Rajis-Okpara, has called on the EndSARS protesters to sheath the sword, stating that they should use their votes to end any wrong governance.

The Ambassador, who sympathized with youths over their hardship in the country, condemned the Army for shooting at youths over the protest. Calling on the youth to be resolute in their demands, the Ambassador said: “Power is given through our voting powers.

Let us exercise our right by ensuring that we don’t sell our birth right by allowing anyone to buy our votes during elections. “Election is the surest way to demand good governance and leadership.

Youths – You have the right to choose the leaders of your choice and that right is yours for free during the elections. I urge you to use it wisely always.

Like this: Like Loading...