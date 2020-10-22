Metro & Crime

#EndSARS: Uyo on fire as arson, rioting spreads

The ongoing #EndSars protest has taken a completely different dimension in Uyo, the Akwa Ibom State capital, as the hitherto peaceful conduct has snowballed into rioting.

 

The protesters had earlier in the afternoon stormed the entrance of Idongesit Nkanga Secretariat, displacing unsuspecting workers who fled at the sight of the approaching hoodlums.

Reports say that that two persons have so far been shot dead at Ibom plaza, following a clash between the protesters who insisted on marching to the Government House and the security agencies.

 

As at the time of filling this report, the Access Bank at Barracks Road and De choice Mall at Ibom Plaza Roundabout, Uyo have been razed down.
Sporadic gunshot’s are also being fired at IBB Road, Nsikak Eduok Lane and other parts of Uyo metropolis.

