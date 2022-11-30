Metro & Crime

#EndSARS: Victims protest, demand compensation from Soludo

Victims of the #EndSARS protest in Anambra State, on Tuesday, demanded the implementation of the panel’s report by Governor Charles Soludo.

The victims recalled that two years after the panel’s report, the state is yet to implement it, and urged Governor Soludo to come to the their rescue as most of them are still suffering from what befell them during the SARS era.

According to a member of the panel and human rights activist, Comrade Vincent Ezekwueme, the report was submitted to the former Governor Willie Obiano, on March 15, 2022, and he did not implement the report of the panel before vacating office.

 

Our Reporters

