EndSARS victims receive N11bn insurance claims

A lmost one and half years after the #EndSARS protests across the coun- try, insured victims, who died or lost their prop- erty, have received over N11 billion as insurance claims. Disclosing this yester- day in Lagos, while re- viewing the sector’s 2020 performance, the Chair – man, Nigerian Insurers’ Association (NIA), Mr. Ganiyu Mustapha, said the association would continue to emphasise the need for insurance companies to pay all gen- uine insurance claims just as it will not hesitate to sanction erring mem- ber companies. The latest figure shows that an additional N2 billion had been paid since the association re- leased the last report in 2021. The report released by the association last year had indicated that a sum of N9 billion was paid as claims as at Oc- tober 2021.

The claims were paid on three dead persons and other losses. According to the re- port, the insurance com- panies settled claims on 718 cases of vandalisa- tion; 93 cases of looting; 113 cases of theft; and 136 cases of loss of cash. Further findings re- vealed that 99 claims were settled on malicious dam- age; eight on business in- terruptions; 455 on bur- glary attacks; and 912 on fire and burnt sites.

The chairman, who reviewed other industry activities, also disclosed that during the period, the gross premium written by the industry stood at about N508 billion while claims paid by member companies amounted to about N224billion, which is 44 per cent of the total industry premium. Speaking on the Con- solidated Insurance Bill 2020, he pointed out that it was still receiving leg- islative attention in the National Assembly and that the Association was on top of developments on it. According to him, “we are optimistic that the Bill will be passed into law before long.

“We are happy to note that the Finance Act 2021 has been signed into law and this has resolved a major issue with regards to the definition of the components of minimum capital. “The association is engaging the National Insurance Commission with a view to determin- ing the next steps.”

On the number of ve- hicles currently captured on the database of the as- sociation, the chairman put the figure at about to 3.4 million as at February 2022. While commending the positive impact the Nige- rian Insurance Industry Database (NIID) has had on the sector, he, however, said the number of vehi- cles captured so far fell below expectations due to COVID-19 restrictions. He however assured that things were begin – ning to pick gradually from the last quarter of 2021

