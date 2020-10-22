EndSARS: Violence, killings, brigandage in Edo unacceptable –Group

A group, the South- South Legacy Group, yesterday condemned in strong terms the act of brigandage and excesses exhibited by members and organisers of the EndSARS protest in parts of Edo State and the nation at large.

This was as the group described as heartbreaking and unacceptable the reign of terror against the people of Edo State, leading to wanton destruction of individuals and government properties and business outfits.

Members of the body, however, frowned seriously at the incidents of robberies and rape of some of our daughters, sisters, wives, and mothers after dispossessing them of their valuables, as well as dehumanising acts of the men by the hoodlums in parts of the state.

Speaking during a press conference held yesterday in Benin, the state capital, on behalf of the Legacy Group, Osagie Aiguobasinwin and Camilus Okosu said: “As much as we do not intend to be the mouthpiece of the government, but in principle and action to represent the people and the average Nigerians that were affected.

Aiguobasinwin, however, harped on the need for the organisers to embrace peaceful dialogue to pave way for the government to listen and assuage the pains and demands of the protesting youths.

They also pointed out that the agitations and plights of youths receive the sympathy, support and solidarity of the group, but saying that “it is more heart breaking and unacceptable to us as a people for anyone to unleash a reign of terror on people.”

The group added: “We will not accept this and Edo State, as well as the other South-South states, as well as their people both at home and in the Diaspora should stand up in unison to condemn the criminal invasion, destruction and setting ablaze of five police stations in Benin

