#EndSARS: Wase meets service chiefs, promises justice, fair play

Philip Nyam Abuja

Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Ahmed Idris Wase has assured Nigerians that the House would ensure that justice is served to all those affected by the EndSARS protest.

 

Wase gave the assurance yesterday when he met with all the service chiefs and other heads of security agencies at the National Assembly.

The meeting was at the instance of the House ad hoc committee to interface with relevant security agencies and stakeholders, headed by the Deputy Speaker.

 

The main terms of reference of the panel is to review the #EndSARS protests and create an atmosphere for the legislature and the security operatives to brainstorm on how best to restore peace, calm frayed nerves and forestall a reoccurrence of the destruction and mayhem that trailed the hitherto peaceful protest.

 

Wase, in his opening remarks at the meeting, said the essence of the committee was to address through peaceful exit without jeopardizing national security and ensuring that the issues raised by the protesters are addressed for a peaceful and harmonious nation.

 

“We are going to take inputs from the various service chiefs and all the relevant stakeholder involved to ensure that justice is served” he said.

Our Correspondent
