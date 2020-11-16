EndSARS: Wase meets Service Chiefs, promises justice, fairplay

Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Ahmed Idris Wase has assured that the House would ensure that justice is served to all those affected by the #EndSARS protest.

Wase gave the assurance on Monday when he met with all the service chiefs and other heads of security agencies at the National Assembly.

The meeting was at the instance of the House ad hoc committee to interface with relevant security agencies and stakeholders, headed by the Deputy Speaker.

The main terms of reference of the panel is to review the #EndSARS protests and create an atmosphere for the legislature and the security operatives to brainstorm on how best to restore peace, calm frayed nerves and forestall a reoccurrence of the destruction and mayhem that trailed the hitherto peaceful protest.

Wase in his opening remarks at the meeting said the essence of the committee is to address through peaceful exit without jeopardizing national security and ensuring that the issues raised by the protesters are adressed for a peaceful and harmonious nation.

“We are going to take inputs from. the various service chiefs and all the relevant stakeholder involved to ensure that justice is served” he said.

Present at the meeting were the Comptroller General, Nigerian Immigration Service, Mohammed Babandede, Comptroller General Nigeria Correctional Service, Ahmed Jafaru, Commandant General, National Security and Civil Defence Corps, Abdullahi Gana Muhammadu, Director-General, Department of State Services, Yusuf Magaji Bichi, representatives of the Chief of Army Staff, Chief of Naval Staff, Chief of Air Staff and Comptroller General Nigerian Customs Service among others.

Recall that the House had on October 20, set up an ad-hoc committee sequel to a motion passed on the need to address the breach of national security emanating from the peaceful #EndSARS protests.

