EndSARS: We must avoid future protests – Okorocha

Former governor and Senator representing Imo West Senatorial District, Imo State, Rochas Okorocha has warned that the country should avoid a repeat of the #EndSARS protests.

The Senator, who spoke in Abuja over the weekend, said the protest was triggered by the lifestyle of the political leaders.

Agreeing with the youths, he said: “It is a pointer that we the elite have been selfish in handling the affairs of this country. There has been a track record of unfair leadership for a long time.”

Okorocha, who governed Imo State for eight years, expressed regret over the death of innocent persons in the protest.

While he commended President Muhammadu Buhari for his response, he however quipped: “We must also act quickly under this present situation to prepare for the future.”

“l am sad over the ugly situation we have found ourselves as a nation within the past few days arising from the #EndSARS protest which has culminated into violence, anarchy and civil unrest with many people losing their lives.

“Yes, I know that this is not the time to apportion blames or claim who is right or wrong because there must never be a victor or vanquished in this battle. We must give peace a chance and allow the nation that the entire Africa depends on to thrive in peace.

“What started few days ago as a peaceful protest has escalated into losing many souls and burning properties with people living in fear. This situation is very unfortunate and highly regrettable. I want to sympathise with those that have lost their loved ones due to the protests.

Speaking further, he said: “I also call on those beating the drums of war to desist because doing so will amount to an ill wind that will blow nobody in this country any good. The coronavirus taught us a lesson that we have to make this nation great and better because there is no other nation to run to and be treated like your own country.

“l pray for peace and for the youths to show understanding. Those that genuinely protested don’t mean evil to watch the country degenerate into an anarchy or civil unrest. We cannot afford to divide or destroy this country now not in our time and generation.”