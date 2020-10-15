News

EndSARS: We need police reform, good governance – Onitiri

Lagos-based socio-political activist and critic, Chief Adesunbo Onitiri has called on the Federal Government to, as a matter of urgency, reform the entire police force structure in line with international best practices. Inaddinghisvoicetotheongoing youths’ protests against the continued police brutality, extortions and killings of innocent Nigerians, the renowned critic pointed out that the presentpolicestructurewasoutdated and should be modernized to reflect the present realities and conditions as against the structure inherited from the colonialists.

Onitiri said:“Theseprotests are long-awaited and overdue. This is because these youths are graduates seeking employment for many years without success. They are now very bitter and angry. “Successive governments, in the past, have been paying lip-services to the issue of youth unemployment and empowerment in the country, and the youths were watching our government officials, legislators and their families, living in opulence and squandering our common wealth.

“Wehaveadvisedthepresent governmenttourgentlyaddress the issue of unemployment in thiscountry. Weknowthatanidle handisthedevil’sworkshop.” “Now that our youths are ready to protect their destiny, we implore them to be peaceful and methodical in achieving their goals lawfully and without loss of life. “We cannot afford to waste them. We are to leave a good legacy for them. “The one-sided appointments into all government parastatals and corporations should stop. Appointments and promotions based on mediocrity must stop. Tribalism and Nepotism should end. All external borrowings must stop. Enough is enough.”

