EndSARS: We won’t compensate police brutality victims –Rivers

Rivers State government yesterday said it would not compensate the victims of police brutality. It said the police authorities or the officers who perpetrated the offense should compensate the victims. The government arrived at the decision after a five-man committee set up by Governor Nyesom Wike to formulate a draft white paper on the recommendations of the Judicial Commission of Inquiry which investigated brutality and violation of fundamental human rights of citizens by the Federal Special Anti- Robbery Squad (FSARS) in the state, submitted its report yesterday.

Briefing journalists after the State Executive Council meeting presided over by Wike, the state Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Prof. Zacchaeus Adangor (SAN), said the police authorities should be held accountable for the offences committed by their officers and should compensate the victims.

He said: “Executive Council has already accepted the conclusion of the white paper committee that compensation payable to victims of police brutality should be paid by police officers who were found culpable or by police authorities because in law there is no way you can hold the state (Rivers) accountable for the acts of police officers who are not agents of the state. “And so, as far as the issue of compensation is concerned, any compensation payable should be paid either by the police officers involved in those acts of brutality or by the Nigerian Police Force.” Adangor explained that the Executive Council also directed his office to liaise with the judiciary in ensuring that quarterly reports were submitted to his office in respect of provisions under the administration of Criminal Justice Law.

According to him, some of those provisions require that on a monthly basis, the Commissioner of Police informs the Attorney General about the number of persons held in police custody and the reasons therefore. The commissioner added that the Council directed that a Public Defenders’ Department be established in all 23 local government areas and officers posted there in order to make access to justice easier for indigent litigants who could not afford to retain services of lawyers.

He said: “The public defender essentially undertakes litigation on behalf of indigent litigants who cannot afford to retain the services of legal practitioners. And so, the Executive Council has directed the Attorney General to ensure that counsel in the Rivers State Ministry of Justice are posted to the 23 local government areas to man the office of the public defenders. “So, those counsel posted to those local government areas can take up matters by indigent litigants because they can’t afford to retain the services of legal practitioners.”

Adangor also explained that the Executive Council directed his office to publish a white paper based on the recommendations of the Judicial Commission of Inquiry, and transmit same to the police headquarters and the Rivers State Police Command for necessary action. He said: “The Attorney General has been directed to publish a white paper containing the conclusion of the Governor of Rivers State on recommendations of the Commission of Inquiry and to transmit that white paper to the authorities of the Nigerian Police for necessary action, because the Commission of Inquiry had made several findings implicating some police officers in the serial acts of brutality and violence against citizens of this country including the very notorious Akin Fakorode.”

Like this: Like Loading...