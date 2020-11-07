EndSARS: Why Amotekun can’t perform police functions –Ekiti commander

The Ekiti State Commander of the South- West security outfit, Amotekun, Brig Joe Komolafe, yesterday said road monitoring was not part of the responsibility of the security outfit as stipulated in the law establishing Amotekun. Komolafe said there were places where both Amotekun and police have similar responsibilities. He said: “There are laws that established Amotekun and the law establishing the police. There are places where they have similar responsibilities, so, it is not Amotekun’s responsibility to go and stay on the road and start checking vehicles “It’s not part of our mandate. You will not expect us to go to the road and start monitoring roadblocks; it is against our calling.”

Ondo command: We prefer working with other security agencies

However, in Ondo, the Commander of Amotekun Corps in the state, Mr. Adetunji Adeleye, said the outfit under his command had been doing the needful as regards its mandate. “We are on ground firmly but we prefer to work in synergy with all the security agencies. For instance, we have a kidnap case we are working on which is a joint effort between Amotekun men and the police in Ondo State. “In Ondo State, we have a different situation because virtually all the operations we engaged in, in the last one week, we worked with the Army, Police and the DSS, and that’s why we have been able to record that level of success, he said.”

Local vigilante group to the rescue -Ogun unit

In Ogun State, the government deployed army personnel and men of the local vigilante group, known as the So Safe Corps at the height of the #EndSARS protest in the state, to forestall breakdown of law and order and to also provide security for citizens of the state. However, barely two weeks after the violent #EndSARS protest that swept across the state, personnel of the state’s command have gradually been returning to their duty posts.

Personnel deployed to beef up security -Ogun command

Meanwhile, the state commander of the corps, Mr. Soji Ganzalo, Speaking to Saturday Telegraph yesterday, said his men were deployed to man strategic areas in the state, including warehouses where COVID-19 were kept. He said they were called upon to immediately step into the situation during the crisis and “even after the crisis our men are still off the roads performing their duties.”

