EndSARS: Why Buhari must listen to youths, by PFN

The chairman of Enugu State chapter of the Pent e c o s t a l Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN), Bishop Godwin .O. Madu has said the ongoing #EndSARS protest ravaging the country was a process of national rebirth.

Madu, who condemned the shooting of unarmed protesters at Lekki Tollgate, Lagos by suspected military personnel on Tuesday night, said the protests “speak of nothing, but the process of giving birth to a New Nigeria.”

However, he clergyman called on President Muhammadu Buhari to reign in the military and continue to engage the youths in dialogue while practically addressing their demands.

Madu said: “From the heightened demand for justice to the unassailable cries signalling the need for sweeping reforms in our nation’s polity; all of these and more are indications that we are fed up of the old, and thirsty for the new Nigeria.

“The maiming and brutalising of our citizens are a dreadful part of the ‘old’ and a strong violation of our fundamental human rights which ought not to be condoned or tolerated.

“We are well aware and duly acknowledge the few upright and patriotic officers of the Nigerian Police Force who have fought tirelessly to distinguish themselves in their pursuit of justice and fairness.

“In the wake of this seeming revival of our beloved nation via several prayer walks and peaceful protests, we urge the government to lend a listening ear and show glaring concern to the needs of the Nigerian youth.

“Our hearts go out to all who have suffered one form of loss or another in the hands of unscrupulous conformists. May God grant you all the fortitude to bear those irreparable losses.

“May we be reminded that this is no longer a season of wishful think

ing but a season to be deliberate; deliberate about a new, reformed and rebranded Nigeria.

“We will continue to pray for our beloved nation and declare the immutable counsel of God over our land and our children.

“We decree and declare wisdom for our leaders, safety and security on our streets and an unwavering peace across cultures and tribes, strata and spheres in Jesus Name.”

