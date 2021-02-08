EndSARS: Woman demands N50m compensation over son,11, hit by stray bullet

A 61-year-old mother, Stella Omoigui, Monday demanded for financial compensation of N50 million from the Edo State Judicial Panel of Inquiry for victims of SARS and Other Related abuses for her 11-year-old son, Master Osasu Omoigui, hit by a stray bullet on his genitals during the #EndSARS protest.

Mrs. Omoigui, a petty trader, told the panelists that the incident happened along Old Sapele Road, Benin City, when she sent the said Osasu, a primary three pupil of Maria Christian Academy, on an errand to his father.

Omoigui said as he was on his way, he was hit by stray bullets from the police officers who were dispersing the #EndSARS protesters.

She said her son was later treated and discharged from the University of Benin Teaching Hospital (UBTH). She said ever since the incident, she has been spending her little resources on him.

According to her, Osasu can only pass out urine through a fixed pipe on his abdomen, a situation that has forced him to always be wearing wrappers instead of trousers.

She said the condition has also stopped him from going to school.

