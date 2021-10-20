News

EndSARS: Women group launches initiative to support youth

Posted on Author Anayo Ezugwu Comment(0)

The Alliance of Female Professional Mentors a s Business Leaders (APBW) has announced the launch of a transformational initiative to support youths.

 

The group in a statement said the movement is designed to connect youths. I

 

t said, “On this day, a year ago, after weeks of peaceful protest by our youths, patriotic Nigerians watched in horror as defenseless youths of Nigeria under the banner of the EndSARS movement were allegedly attacked by security forces during a peaceful protest against police brutality, harassment and extortion in the country.

 

The fallout of this event called for transparency and good governance. “To commemorate one year since the peaceful End SARS protests, APBW is launching its Youth Connect Initiative by which it will be equipping youths from underprivileged communities with skills to provide gainful employment.

 

“This project is designed to prepare underemployed young men and women from disadvantaged communities for the job market with an emphasis on technology, connecting them to job opportunities whilst inspiring them to undertake their civic responsibilities.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Govt should involve judiciary, security agencies, others to end kidnapping – Dakingari

Posted on Author Ahmed Idris, Birnin Kebbi

In its efforts to end the persistence cases of insecurity in the country, the former Governor of Kebbi State Alhaji Saidu Usman Dakingari has called on the state governments, and Federal Government to involve the security agents, judiciary, traditional rulers, Fulani’s leaving in the urban areas and other relevant stakeholders on inward discussion of how […]
News

#EndSARS: Douse the tension by publicly addressing Nigerians, Olubadan tells Buhari

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo IBADAN

As protests for far-reaching police reforms in Nigeria reached fever-pitch through the EndSARS protests by youths across the country, the Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Saliu Akanmu Adetunji, Aje Ogungunniso 1 has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to speak to Nigerians with a view to dousing tension-soak environment.     Olubadan in a release signed by Adeola […]
News Top Stories

COVID-19 pushes 32m people into extreme poverty –UN

Posted on Author Onwuka Nzeshi

The United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) has said that more than 32 million persons will live in extreme poverty due to the negative impacts of Coronavirus (COVID-19) by the end of 2020. In a report released yesterday, the UN agency said COVID-19 has had a catastrophic economic impact on the least developed […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica