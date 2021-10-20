EndSARS: Women group launches initiative to support youth

The Alliance of Female Professional Mentors a s Business Leaders (APBW) has announced the launch of a transformational initiative to support youths.

The group in a statement said the movement is designed to connect youths. I

t said, “On this day, a year ago, after weeks of peaceful protest by our youths, patriotic Nigerians watched in horror as defenseless youths of Nigeria under the banner of the EndSARS movement were allegedly attacked by security forces during a peaceful protest against police brutality, harassment and extortion in the country.

The fallout of this event called for transparency and good governance. “To commemorate one year since the peaceful End SARS protests, APBW is launching its Youth Connect Initiative by which it will be equipping youths from underprivileged communities with skills to provide gainful employment.

“This project is designed to prepare underemployed young men and women from disadvantaged communities for the job market with an emphasis on technology, connecting them to job opportunities whilst inspiring them to undertake their civic responsibilities.”

Like this: Like Loading...