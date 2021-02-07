News Top Stories

#EndSARS: Youths reps kick as panel proposes Lekki tollgate reopening

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

Youth representatives on the judicial panel established by the Lagos state government to investigate the October 20 Lekki shooting incident have disagreed with the reopening of the tollgate. At its sitting on Saturday, the panel granted approval for the return of tollgate to the control of Lekki Concession Company (LCC).

 

The LCC has been praying to the panel since December for a takeover of the plaza for repair and insurance claims. But in statement released shortly after the panel announcement, Rinu Oduala and Temitope Majekodunmi, the two youth representatives on the nine-man panel, said their views were not reflected in the panel ruling. They disagreed with the approval saying such move would hinder the successful completion of ongoing investigation on the incident.

 

“The Youth Reps at the Lagos judicial panel of inquiry and restitution for victims of SARS related abuses & Lekki Toll Gate Incident will like to formally express our dissent to the Order allowing for the repossession of Lekki Toll Gate,” the statement reads.

 

“We’d like to remind the public this panel was set up on our 5 For 5 demands during the nationwide protests against police brutality. So any decision without considering the opinions of the Youth Reps reflected in the rulings will be in violation of Rules setting up this Panel “We have made efforts to communicate our position on the application by LCC to take repossession of the Lekki Toll Gate to the Chairlady as required by the Rules of the Panel but our dissent wasn’t reflected in the ruling.”

 

The youth representatives said their position is in line with panel’s obligation of ensuring impartiality “throughout hearings for victims and contribute to fair, effective, efficient conduct of its hearings and more importantly, for voices of victims not be silenced in the course of this assignment”.

 

 

 

The youth representatives explained that the LCC has refused to provide critical information meant for the completion of forensic report. They demanded that the Lekki toll gate should remain shut and under the purview of the panel until full investigations and hearings are concluded.

 

 

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Soyinka raises alarm, says identity thieves on rampage

Posted on Author Tony Okuyeme

Nobel Laureate, Professor Wole Soyinka, has raised the alarm over attempts by some people to create tension, create hatred and divisiveness, and encourage ethnic conflicts in the country, particularly between the Yorubas and the Igbos.   Describing it as the work of sick, cowardly minds, he urged Nigerians to disregard it.   Soyinka, in a […]
News

Alleged blasphemy: Soyinka flays atheist’s arrest for 100 days

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Nobel Laureate, Prof. Wole Soyinka, has written a letter of solidarity to an atheist, Mubarak Bala, who has been in detention for 100 days without trial for allegedly blaspheming Prophet Muhammad. Mubarak was arrested by the police in Kaduna State on April 28, following a petition by a lawyer, Salisu Umar. He was subsequently detained […]
News

EndSARS Fake News: Group seeks public apology from celebrities, threatens lawsuit.

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The National Committee of Yoruba Youth (NCYY) has faulted the roles and activities of some Nigerian celebrities that fueled the violence and divisions of the #EndSARS protest at the Lekki Toll Gate on Tuesday, October 20, 2020, with misleading reports and fake news. This is as the southwest youth group vows to drag the identified […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica