EndSWAT protests spread to France, London

The #EndSWAT and #EndSARS protests continued yesterday as protesters gathered in France and London to raise voices against police brutality and oppressive regime in Nigeria Even social media was not spared of the situation in Nigeria as photographs and videos on the #EndSWAT protesters oc-cupied Twitter, Facebook and Instagram, according to an online news portal, THEWILL.

It was gathered that in France, Nigerian residents lent their voices to protest against brutality and human rights violations committed by operatives of the dissolved Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) by joining the #EndSARS protests.

The protesters demonstrated peacefully in front of the Nigerian Embassy at the Victor Hugo area of Paris, to demand an end to police brutality and human rights abuses under the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari. Calling for a total reformation of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF), the protesters also asked that the Inspector- General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, immediately resign his position for overseeing a failed law enforcement agency. They also demanded the resignation of President Buhari over rising cases of killings, kidnappings and general insecurity in the country.

The situation in London was not different. Protesters decried the repressive system of the police and the Federal Government. They condemned the attack on peaceful protesters by “hired thugs” and urged the British Government to pressure President Buhari to meet the demands of the protesters.

Like this: Like Loading...