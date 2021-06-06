Endurance to the end, security to eternal life

Any man who must enjoy eternal life in heaven must be a patient, diligent and careful person who is ready to endure the temptations and trials of this present world.

Heaven is not a place of joke where every Dick and Harry can fumble, tumble and stumble into, without perfect preparation. You must be ready to endure whatever obstacle that comes your way and overcome them patiently.

The Bible says in Matthew 24:7-13, “For nation shall rise against nation, and kingdom against kingdom: and there shall be famines, and pestilences, and earthquakes, in divers places. All these are the beginning of sorrows.

Then shall they deliver you up to be afflicted, and shall kill you: and ye shall be hated of all nations for my name’s sake. And then shall many be offended, and shall betray one another, and shall hate one another. And many false prophets shall rise, and shall deceive many.

And because iniquity shall abound, the love of many shall wax cold. But he that shall endure unto the end, the same shall be saved”.

These are the signs of the end time which equally prepare the saints for the everlasting life in heaven. Any person capable of bearing these and overcoming them must hold tenaciously unto our Lord Jesus Christ who through the indwelling of the Spirit of God gives the person the grace to endure to the end. Heavenly race is by no means a bed of roses.

The early apostles ran the race to the end without persecution stopping them. In this present time we must not allow threats of death, imprisonment, denials of our rights and even death constitute hindrance to our way to heaven.

All these must come in between us and the heavenly race to frustrate us but we must endure them all. In the Bible book of Acts 14:22, it is written, “Confirming the souls of the disciples, and exhorting them to continue in the faith, and that we must through much tribulation enter into the kingdom of God”.

Strong faith in God is our shield to all the trials and temptations Christians are facing in the race to heaven. God has given us eternal life in heaven but there are conditions by which the life in heaven must be accessed.

We must be born again, accept Jesus Christ as Lord and Saviour and hold unto the profession to the end. In doing so friends and relations will forsake you, the entire world will hate you but you will be determined to endure to the end. In 2nd Timothy 3:10-12 the Bible says, But thou hast fully known my doctrine, manner of life, purpose, faith, longsuffering, charity, patience, Persecutions, afflictions, which came unto me at Antioch, at Iconium, at Lystra; what persecutions I endured: but out of them all the Lord delivered me. Yea, and all that will live godly in Christ Jesus shall suffer persecution”.

Our Lord Jesus Christ suffered persecutions culminating in the death on the cross.

He patiently endured the end and God exalted Him above all powers. In the same way, we are surely going to pass through series of persecutions as the Bible makes it clear in the scripture above. We must be patient in all things especially when God and indeed eternal life are in the picture.

Whosoever that patiently endured all the trials and temptations of the present, to the end will surely have eternal life in heaven.

No matter what you are passing through as a believer do not compromise your faith in God there is nothing one will have that is more important and valuable than life, and everlasting one for that matter. Hold unto our Lord Jesus Christ; patiently follow Him to the end you will be saved in Jesus name, Amen.

