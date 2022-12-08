Sports

Enekwechi reveals secret of new record at Asaba 2022

After dominating men’s shotput for few years now, Nigeria’s Chukwuebuka Enekwechi, on Sunday showed a new side of himself after shattering another record in a new event, hammer throw for men. His inclusion on the list came as a surprise to many as he has not competed in hammer to the knowledge of Nigerians, but he did not just compete but created a new National Record in the event after throwing a distance of 67.45m to win gold medal for Delta State. The previous record of 66.92m was achieved 36 years ago by Christian Okoye and the US-based athlete said he consulted with Okoye two days before competing and he was happy breaking the record. “People do not know I am also into hammer throw, because most of them have not seen me competing in the event,” he said.

“I wanted to see my name in the history book and I don’t care if someone break the record tomorrow. I spoke with the previous holder of the record and I took courage from that to create the new record. “Probably I will be partaking more in the event but now I just want to savour the moment and get myself ready for the shotput event.”

 

