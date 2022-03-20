Business

Energy Crisis: CBN earmarks N104bn to stabilise electricity supply

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa, Abuja Comment(0)

Following the recurrent system collapse of the National Power Grid leading to nationwide blackouts each time, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) is currently providing about N104 billion ($250 million), for the rehabilitation and strengthening of critical transmission and distribution infrastructure interfaces, in order to increase and stabilize electricity supply.

Recall that the privatisation of the power sector in 2013 was primarily to ensure constant power supply to homes and industries, however, the reverse has been the case with Nigerians groaning under the effect of an epileptic supply currently hovering around 2000 megawatts.

According to the Minister of Power, Abubakar Aliyu, the $250 million project being funded by the CBN was in addition to the Siemens Presidential Power Initiative (PPI) which was expected to bring in additional $2.0 billion or more to the Transmission Grid from the government.

He said: “It is almost $4 billion secured by this administration to augment the grid. It should be noted that many of these funds are being actively spent and the results will be felt over time. The interface projects along with others already being embarked upon by TCN brings ongoing projects in the transmission segment alone to 135 ongoing projects with 30 completed key substation projects and 12 transmission lines.”

The Market Operator at Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN), Edward Eje, who noted that the project was aimed at providing quick solutions at transmission/distribution interfaces experiencing  challenges, said: “It is a laudable measure to achieve a seamless and a hitch-free power transmission from the transmission  stations to the distribution network.”

On his part, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Nigerian Bulk Electricity Trading Company, (NBET) Dr. Nnaemeka Eweluka, disclosed that the apex bank was able to identify critical projects that if quickly addressed, would restore normalcy

“The CBN is working with TCN and the DisCos. CBN basically asked what are those critical projects that if they are addressed today can quickly yield results in the sector. This is even as the Federal Government is doing this Siemens project and TCN is implementing the report, what are those critical projects that if they are done today, will unlock additional megawatts quickly.

“And so the DISCOs and TCN worked together to come up with a list of some critical projects and I can’t be specific on the amount, maybe we can furnish that subsequently but that is what is happening. CBN decided to find those critical interventions so that there could be some quick wins even as the bigger project is being implemented.”

However, an energy expert, Bode Fadipe, who maintained poor liquidity was a fundamental issue in the power sector, noted that the gains of the DisCo/TCN funded interface project was huge as it would help to bring more load into the grid to enable more people receive electricity for their use as locations where transformers were overloaded would be uprated.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Business

AfDB, others promote gender inclusion in energy sector

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

The African Development Bank (AfDB), the Climate Investment Funds (CIF) and the ENERGIA International Network on Gender and Sustainable Energy have jointly launched country briefs offering new insight into gender and energy in Africa.   The briefs, covering the East African states of Kenya, Rwanda, Tanzania and Uganda, also guide future gender-sensitive development sector projects […]
Business

EFG, Stanbic IBTC, others trade N906bn shares

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu

Ten leading stockbroking firms in the Nigerian capital market ended the last 10 months of the year 2020 with an exchange of 63.236 billion shares worth N906.315 billion.   Available statistics to New Telegraph showed that the 10 stockbrokers were responsible for 57.29 per cent of the total value between 02/01/2020 and 31/10/2020.   Also, […]
Business

30 Nigerian youths graduate from U S Consulate fashion Programme

Posted on Author Sunday Ojeme

A diverse group of 30 young Nigerians graduated from the first cohort of the Field of Skills and Dreams VTE Academy’s Fashion Entrepreneurship Program, an initiative supported by the U.S. Consulate Lagos to build the capacity of budding fashion designers in Nigeria. The U.S. government is a longstanding, committed supporter of entrepreneurship as a key […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica