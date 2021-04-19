Energy drink consumption could pose health risk

Researchers in the United States have warned that heavy energy drink consumption may be linked to heart failure. These was part of the results of a new study published in the journal ‘BMJ Case Reports’.

The study team arrived at this conclusion after treating a 21-year-old, who had regularly drunk four such energy drink cans every day for around two years.

Energy drink refers to any beverage that contains high levels of a stimulant ingredient, usually caffeine, as well as sugar and often supplements, such as vitamins or carnitine, and that is promoted as a product capable of en-hancing mental alertness and physical performance.

This new report on energy drink added to the growing body of published evidence on, and mounting concerns about, the potential heart harms of these drinks, said the authors.

The young man in question ended up in intensive care after experiencing four months of progressive shortness of breath on exertion, breathlessness while lying down (orthopnoea), and weight loss, reported sify.com, a news website.

He habitually drank an average of four 500 ml cans of energy drink every day: each can contains 160 mg of caffeine plus taurine (a protein) and various other ingredients. He said he had been doing this for around two years. He also recalled that he had had bouts of indigestion, tremor and palpitations in the past for which he hadn’t sought medical help. In the three months before he was admitted to hospital, he had been forced to discontinue his university studies because he felt so unwell and lethargic.

According to the study’s findings, blood tests, scans, and ECG readings revealed that he had both heart and kidney failure, severe enough to warrant his being considered for a dual organ transplant.

While he was still likely to need a kidney transplant because of an unrelated condition, his heart symptoms and function improved significantly with drug treatment and after he cut out energy drinks completely.

“However, it is difficult to predict the clinical course of recovery or potential for relapse,” the authors cautioned.

