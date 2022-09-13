Energy: Expert faults FG’s $410bn commitment to transition plan

A former President of the Nigerian Meteorological Society (NMetS), Prof. Clement Akoshile, has said that Nigeria can spend less than $410 billion to achieve the nation’s Energy Transition Plan, with prudent spending and assemblage of patriotic experts and adventurous young intellectuals.

Akoshile, a former Director, Renewable Energy Centre, University of Ilorin, at the weekend, said Nigeria could achieve the energy transition plan, which has been described as ambitious.

He advised that government could establish an energy school where dedicated intellectuals and young students can brainstorm and come up with workable solutions.

Recall that Vice-President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo (SAN), had, during the launch of the Nigeria Energy Transition Plan, said Nigeria would need to spend $410 billion above business as usual spending to deliver the transition plan by 2060, which translates to about $10 billion per year.

He said that the average $3 billion per year investment in renewable energy recorded for the whole of Africa between 2000 and 2020 would certainly not suffice.

Towards the implementation of the plan, according to him, the Federal Government has an inter-ministerial energy transition implementation working group, adding that they are engaging with partners to secure an initial $10 billion support package ahead of COP 27 along the lines of the South African just energy transition partnership, which was announced at COP 26 in Glasgow.

Akoshile said: “This energy problem can be solved. All we need is to put dedicated people with the elders who can guide the younger ones and put them together so that we can have a school of energy. It does not mean a university of energy.

“When Nigeria finishes with the energy thing, solar energy may even be a secondary to the development. Knowledge is not kept in one place, it is available if you put your head to it and task your mind and God blesses your effort. The youths can do it, simpler easier and more accessible, and even energy that can be used in space can be developed.

“The team should be put together in readiness for the money. Assembling dedicated, brilliant, patriotic intellectuals and younger ones, not necessarily experts along, it is possible that Nigeria with prudent spending, Nigeria can spend less than that amount to achieve the target. It is possible. It is achievable. In fact where you least expect it, inspiration may come, somebody might be looking for one clue somewhere that somebody can supply and the thing will just click.

“I have been observing something. You find that the academics have been struggling to do things that will improve the quality of life in the nation. When we had COVID-19 very strong and powerful, we got some of our men that can go to the microbiology lab and come up to be able to enable and they tried to work with people in advanced countries.

“Now the energy study, we have schools that have devoted themselves to engineering and energy studies. Some of them have come up with good things including NASENI and others. In addition, there are some individual young people who have come up with projects and prototypes, that can help.”

He added: “I want to recommend that there should be either a school of energy or an assembly of energy experts and students that can work on the development of energy suitable for the Nigerian survival and who can utilise both the conventional and non-conventional energy but more especially, non-conventional energy that is renewable energy that is less climate-injurious.

“If we have such school and if they have such clout or group whose aim is simply and solely develop energy for the country, that will be a very beautiful thing that can lead the country to good success not only for the nation’s use but for other nations’ use.

“There were things that America and other countries did during the Second World War. They knew that the war was coming closer through Europe and also was affecting them through other means. They got people like Robert Oppenheimer, a chemist, and others who encouraged them to work on atomic energy and created a school for them.

“All they needed were supplied and they concentrated on solving power problems for war, actually, it was the atomic bomb. When they had that school together, they came up with the atomic bomb. The chemist introduced his own component, the physic put in his own component, the engineer put in his own component, the sociologist, the lawyer put on his own component.

“By the time they came out, the bomb came out and when the bomb was tested, the war essentially ended because Lakcasika had a very “good” story to tell.”

