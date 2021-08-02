Business

Energy firm appoints MD

Oriental Energy Resources Limited has appointed Mustafa Indimi as its managing director.

 

According to a statement by the company’s Corporate Communications Manager, Sam Umukoro, he took over from Ignatius Ifelayo who served the company meritoriously for seven years. Indimi obtained a master degree in petroleum production engineering from Robert Gordon University, Aberdeen.

 

According to him, Mustafa, prior to the appointment, was the executive director, technical and a member of the company’s board of directors.

