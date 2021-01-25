Energy firm gets COO

Asharami Energy has appointed Henry Menkiti as its chief operating officer to boost ongoing expansion projects aimed at delivering the company’s ambitious production target over the next few years. The Executive Director, Sahara Group and Supervising Director of Sahara’s Upstream Division,

Ade Odunsi, said in a statement that Menkiti’s global expertise of over 30 years would transform business operations and position the company for its next phase of sustainable growth.

Menkiti will oversee Asharami Energy’s operations, corporate development, mergers & acquisitions, research and development and external technology engagement, Prior to joining Sahara, he has spent 27 years at Schlumberger Limited in a succession of senior leadership positions in exploration & production – including vice president of Schlumberger interpretation services and worldwide, vice president of Schlumberger’s Reservoir Characterization Group

