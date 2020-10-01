Business

Energy: Firm introduces cost saving appliances

Samsung Electronics Nigeria has unveiled its 2020 consumer products range into the Nigerian market with consumers saving lots in energy conservation and consumption. At the launch and showcasing of Samsung latest revolutionary and innovative products in Lagos recently, Managing Director, Samsung Electronics Nigeria, Caden Chiyeon Yu, explained that the newest home appliances launched on the stable of the company, was a mark of keeping with its resolve to utilise its transformative ideas and technologies to shape the future and inspire the whole world, which Samsung has once again desmontrated in its determination to continuously redefine the living space and entertainment of its customers.

He said: “QLED uses exceptional and revolutionary technology which offers an unparalleled visual and auditory adventure from the comfort of your living room. QLED series is available in 4K or 8K and from 58” to 98”, and was designed with options to fit any space and budget”. For Crystal UHD Television, Yu said, with cutting-edge crystal display, the new Crystal UHD TV would bring high-resolution content to life in a whole new way, delivering a viewing experience like never before in a mainstream UHD TV. Also showcased at the launch were the new air conditioner, washing machines and side by side refrigerators.

The Windfree air conditioner is designed specially with the latest technology to provide coolness in quick time while ensuring that users don’t experience any chills throughout its use. It also has an in-built digital inverter which reduces energy consumption by 73 per cent.

The newly introduced drum washing machine of 2020 from Samsung is very efficient and is built with eco bubble technolgy which allows it to provide cleaning of very dirty garments or clothes without the use of water. Furthermore, the MD said the new refrigetor was built with spacemax technology, which has enabled Samsung to offer more spacious interior without increasing the external dimensions or compromising energy efficiency.

