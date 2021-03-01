Business

Energy firm names MD

Posted on

Siemens Energy has appointed Seun Suleiman as its managing director. Suleiman joined the firm in 2014, bringing over 15 years experience and deep expertise in the private sector across Europe and West Africa.

 

A statement by the company explained that he had been a core member of the executive management team at the company, serving in roles as sales director, West Africa – service distributed generation oil & gas and vice president, service & digital. Suleiman is vastly experienced in establishing operational excellence with specific competence in the power, oil & gas sector.

He obtained a degree in mechanical engineering from University of Ilorin, a master in oil & gas engineering from University of Aberdeen; a certificate in project management from Oxford University and executive postgraduate programme in advanced management from ESMT Berlin

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

